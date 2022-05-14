The Roswell High School varsity softball team lost against La Cueva High School and Piedra Vista High School in the 2022 5A Softball Championships Thursday and Friday at Cleveland High School.
Both games were close matches and decided in the seventh inning.
The Lady Coyotes took on the fourth seed La Cueva Bears in the first round of the state playoffs.
La Cueva took an early lead against the Lady Coyotes but Roswell tied the Bears in the bottom of the second. The Coyotes put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to freshman center fielder Emily Esquivel hitting a three-RBI bomb over the right-field fence.
Roswell’s defense kept the Bears runless and hitters stayed locked in, tacking on four more runs in the fifth inning.
It was in the top of the sixth inning when everything changed for the worse at the Lady Coyotes’ expense. Roswell’s defense collapsed and allowed nine runs by means of errors, but they tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Coyotes could not stop the Bears in the top of the seventh inning and could not get their players on base in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended with a final score of 11-14.
Facing elimination, Roswell went against the Piedra Vista High School Panthers in the first round of consolation games.
Neither team could get a run for the first three innings but the Lady Coyotes allowed two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Piedra Vista’s junior Pitcher Emma Lovato had at least 12 strikeouts by the fifth inning and Roswell could not get enough hits to recover from the deficit.
The game ended in the seventh inning with a final score of 2-0.
“We have to learn and get better from this,” Roswell head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “This program hasn’t been to state in five years so none of these seniors have seen competition at this level. I think the seniors have laid a foundation and our younger girls can only go and build from here.”
Roswell freshman right fielder Alayna Tarin said she hopes to give a “better fight” next time they are in the state tournament.
“We just need to believe, keep working hard, and get better,” Tarin said.
Roswell ended their season with a 17-12 record and a 6-6 district record. The Lady Coyotes also delivered an upset against fifth state-ranked Rio Rancho in a play-in game.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.