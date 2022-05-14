Roswell High School senior Bruno Ramos signed with the University of the Southwest to pursue a degree in business and continue playing soccer this coming fall season.
Ramos is set to graduate this spring from Roswell High. He decided to sign with USW because the university is close to Roswell and there is a good chance that he can play soccer right away.
Ramos was a midfielder for the Coyotes and acted as co-captain for the varsity team. Roswell High senior David Sifuentes Jr. grew up with Ramos and they played soccer since they were little.
“We’ve always been close. He’s my number one friend and I’ve known him for a while,” Sifuentes said. “One thing I always notice about him is that he is so observant about everything. He saw the spaces.”
Sifuentes said Ramos would fit in great with the USW program because of his skill set as a player.
“USW is looking for a striker, someone who can put the ball in the goal. They had just lost their starting striker,” Sifuentes said. “Bruno’s probably going to take that spot and he’s going to replace that spot very well.”
For advice, Sifuentes said that Ramos can do anything he wants as long as he is doing what he loves.
David Sifuentes Sr. was Ramos’ head coach as a young player. Coach Sifuentes talked about Ramos’ talent as a soccer player.
“I’ve been coaching Bruno since he was six. I started a travel team with Bruno, my son, and a few kids from Roswell. Our players were so good that we weren’t allowed to play in the rec league anymore so we have to travel out of the city,” Coach Sifuentes said. “Bruno has always had a very special talent when it comes to soccer. You hardly ever find kids at that age specifically that have that awareness of the game.
“He had always dominated the game. He’s the type of guy that would score 20-30 goals a season. As he grew as a player, he became more of a playmaker. He still has the ability to score, but he became the one that makes everyone better.”
Coach Sifuentes also coached Bruno at Roswell High from Ramos’ sophomore year until the fall of 2021.
“As good as a soccer player that he is, he is a better human being,” Coach Sifuentes said. “He always puts everybody else in front of him, and above him. He’s got the leadership skills, and is always looking for what’s best for the team, not personally.”
