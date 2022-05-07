The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated the Rio Rancho Rams in a play-in game of the New Mexico Activities Association Softball Championships at Rio Rancho High School, Friday, with a final score of 8-5.
Early on, Rio Rancho built a 4-1 lead against Roswell.
“It started off with bases loaded in the first inning. Rio Rancho was able to shut down my big hitter and we ended up getting only one run that inning,” Roswell head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “It was pretty tight throughout.”
The Coyotes had at least one run in the first two innings and allowed one run in the third. In the remaining innings, Roswell went on to shut down Rio Rancho and put up a 6-0 run to end the game.
“Rancho went with their second-best pitcher and our girls gave it to them. They did what they are supposed to do,” Marrujo said.
The Coyotes will face the La Cueva Bears, the sixth-ranked team in New Mexico, in a first-round matchup.
