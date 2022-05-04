The Roswell High School varsity softball team will face the Rio Rancho Rams in the first round of the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association Softball Championship tournament Friday at 3 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School.
The Lady Coyotes ended their season with a 16-10 record, 6-6 in the district, making them third in the 5A District 4 softball standings, according to MaxPreps. On the other side, the Rams had an 18-8 record on the season, went 7-1 in the district and they are considered the best team in the 5A District 1 standings.
The teams have not seen each other this season and will now face off in a play-in game in the state tournament.
