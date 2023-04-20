The Roswell Independent School District had a track meet on Tuesday at the Roswell Wool Bowl and the results are in.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Roswell High’s Jasmine Weathersby placed first, Goddard’s Rubi Ruiz in second and Roswell’s Danielle Orosco in third. For the boys’ 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Luis Godoy placed first, East Mountain’s Winslow Trullinger in second and Roswell’s Saul Arras in third. 