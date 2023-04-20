The Roswell Independent School District had a track meet on Tuesday at the Roswell Wool Bowl and the results are in.
In the girls’ 100-meter dash, Roswell High’s Jasmine Weathersby placed first, Goddard’s Rubi Ruiz in second and Roswell’s Danielle Orosco in third. For the boys’ 100-meter dash, Roswell’s Luis Godoy placed first, East Mountain’s Winslow Trullinger in second and Roswell’s Saul Arras in third.
“We already qualified for the 4x200 and I want to qualify for the 4x100,” Ruiz said after running her heat. She hopes to either qualify for state for the rest of her events. “We’re just a second off and in my open 100-meter, I am half a second off.”
In the girls’ 200-meter, Jasmine Weathersby placed first, followed by Gateway Christian’s Alani Magill in second and Goddard’s Destiny Willard in third. For the boys, East Mountain’s Winslow Trullinger placed first, followed by Roswell’s Jacob Sedillo in second and Goddard’s Jorge Garcia at third.
In the boys’ 400-meter dash, East Mountain’s Winslow Trullinger takes first place once again, followed by Hagerman’s Jaime Arebalos in second and Goddard’s Hector Arrietta in third place. For the girls, Roswell’s Bryana Castro placed first, Dexter’s Alexa Miramontes in second and Goddard’s Lauren Medrano in third place.
For the boys’ 800-meter, Hagerman’s Gerardo Mendoza placed first, followed by New Mexico Military Institute’s Jacob Hayes in second and Roswell’s Charles Martinito in third place. Dexter’s Angela Quintana placed first for the girls, followed by Goddard’s Bennett Roehlk in second and Gateway’s Kallie Wigley in third place.
In the boys’ 1600-meter run, three Roswell athletes take the podium with Joshua Martinez in first place, Pablo Garcia in second, and Dominic Apodaca in third place. For the girls, Dexter’s Angela Quintana placed first, followed by East Mountain’s Ashley Bustillos in second place and third place goes to Gateway’s Kallie Wigley.
In the 3200-meter run for the boys, NMMI’s Cale Taylor placed first, East Mountain’s Andre LaJeunesse in second and Hagerman’s Roberto Muniz placed third. East Mountain’s Ashley Bustillos placed first for the girls, followed by NMMI’s Isabella Moya in second place and Goddard’s Jazlynn Martinez in third place.
In the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, Gateway’s Alani Magill placed first, followed by Hobbs’ Jordyn Mendoza in second and third goes to Emily Martin. For the boys, Goddard’s Erik Lopez placed first, followed by teammate Gary Roybal in second place and third goes to Roswell’s Nicholas Anaya.
In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Gateway’s Alani Magill and teammate Emily Martin took first and second place. Third place goes to Hobbs’ Jordyn Mendoza. For the boys, Goddard’s Erik Lopez and Gary Roybal placed first and second. Third place goes to Roswell’s Nicholas Anaya.
In the 4x100-meter relays, the Goddard team of Zak Arellano, Josiah Castillo, Kenneth Valarde and Manuel Venzor placed first. Gateway’s team of Emily Martin, Alani Magill, Iliana Garcia and Morgan Worley placed first for the girls.
In the 4x200-meter relays, Dexter’s girls team of Lanissa Carrillo, Nalani Cobos, Alexa Miramontes and Navella Olivas placed first overall. For the boys, Goddard’s boys team from the 4x100-meter also won first place.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Goddard’s team of Corbin Alpers, Hector Arrietta, Josiah Castillo and Bryan Barajas placed first overall. Goddard’s team of Ava Flores, Lauren Medrano, Avery Pirtle and Destiny Willard placed first for the girls.
In the 4x800-meter relay, the East Mountain girls’ and the Hobbs boys’ team of Dylan Arenas, Julio Segovia, Emiliano Meraz and Marcos Saenz took first place overall.
In the 1600 sprint medley, Goddard’s team of Venzor, Velarde, Alpers and Barajas took first. In the girls’ 1600 sprint medley, East Mountain’s teams of Suriah Washington, Ella O’Leara, Erika Vestal and Eva Gerou placed first.
Dexter’s Alexa Miramontes placed first for the high jumps, followed by Hagerman’s April Necause in second place, and third goes to Goddard’s Natalie Hardwick. For the boys’ high jump, Roswell placed first through third with Steven McCaskill in first, Olin Ingram second and Ivan Miramontes in third.
NMMI’s Eva Gerou placed first for the girls’ pole vault, followed by Goddard’ Autumn Cockrell in second place. Roswell’s Charles Martinito and Conner Nichols placed first and second in the boys’ pole vault. Third place goes to Ethan Roland.
“My mindset was that I can jump 10 feet,” Martinito said. “I’m like ‘I’m jumping 10 feet!’ I almost cleared 9’6” so that’s my goal next time.”
Martinito said he needed to change his approach by swinging his leg more.
Roswell’s Angela Monreal placed first, Goddard’s Destiny Willard in second, and Dexter’s Lanissa Carrillo in third place at the girls’ long jump. Roswell’s Jaison Hicks placed first for the boys, followed by Hobbs’ Merari Orolco in second and Roswell’s Wesley Gallegos in third place.
For the girls’ triple jump, Hagerman’s April Necaise placed first, Analiese Casey in second, and Dexter’s Nalani Cobos in third place. Roswell’s Jaison Hicks and Ivan Miramontes placed first and second for the boys, followed by Dexter’s Isaac Ramirez at third place.
For the shot put, Roswell’s Carrie Edwards placed first, followed by Goddard’s Emily Madrid-Kane in second, and third goes to Roswell’s Nayeli Olvera. Roswell’s Noah Lynn placed first for the boys’ shot put, followed by Garet Gonzalez in second and third goes to Diego Argott of Hobbs.
In the discus, Goddard’s Hailyn Haskins placed first, followed by Roswell’s Brissa Hernandez in second, and third goes to Roswell’s Serenity Chavez. Goddard’s Christian Decanay set first for the boys’ discus throw, followed by Roswell’s Jesus Gutierrez in second and Felix Chacon from Hagerman placed third.
For the girls’ javelin throw, Riley Martinez of Hagerman placed first, followed by Dexter’s Jazmin Duran in second place, and third goes to Hobbs’ Kyliegh Cano. Dexter’s Garet Gonzalez placed first for the boys’ javelin, followed by Roswell’s Vernan Molinar in second and Goddard’s Sebastian Bills at third place.
In team rankings, Goddard placed first overall in the girl’s category, followed by Dexter High School and third goes to Gateway Christian. For the boys, Roswell took first overall, followed by Goddard High School in second and third goes to NMMI.
