Goddard
The Goddard Rockets improved their record on the season to 2-1 Friday night with a road win against the Deming Wildcats. The Rockets defeated Deming 28-13.
Goddard will be back at the Wool Bowl next week to square off against Miyamura. Deming (1-2) will travel to Artesia.
Roswell
The Roswell Coyotes suffered their first loss of the season against the Hobbs Eagles Friday night in Roswell. The Eagles defeated the Coyotes 51-7 at the Wool Bowl.
Roswell, now 2-1, will travel to play Los Lunas next week. Hobbs, at 3-0, is at Lovington.
Other New Mexico prep football scores from Friday night, provided by the Associated Press, include:
Alamogordo 54, Gadsden 12
Anthony, Texas 42, Hot Springs 6
Artesia 44, Belen 0
Aztec 12, Bayfield, Colo. 7
Bloomfield 43, Grants 0
Clayton 54, Legacy 14
Cleveland 47, Amarillo, Texas 30
Dora 54, Floyd 8
EP Eastwood, Texas 63, Las Cruces 35
Elida 87, Grady 37
Espanola Valley 55, McCurdy 0
Farmington 26, Los Lunas 11
La Cueva 28, Centennial 21
Lordsburg 58, Tatum 34
Loving 54, Tucumcari 6
Melrose 58, Magdalena 8
Portales 55, West Las Vegas 30
Raton 48, Trinidad, Colo. 8
Rio Rancho 13, El Paso Eastlake, Texas 7
Robertson 7, Santa Rosa 3
Santa Fe Indian 18, Laguna-Acoma 14
Taos 49, Rio Grande 8
Texico 43, NMMI 21
Volcano Vista 32, Carlsbad 19
Wingate 24, Tohatchi 16
