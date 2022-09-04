The Goddard Rockets improved their record on the season to 2-1 Friday night with a hard-fought road win against the Deming Wildcats.
The Rockets defeated Deming 28-13.
The win followed the Rockets' loss last week, in Roswell, to the Carlsbad Cavemen. Goddard had beaten Santa Teresa in week one.
Against the Wildcats Friday night, the team showed continued improvement in key areas.
“We got the win against a tough Deming team,” Goddard coach Chris White said. “I thought Deming came out and had pretty much a brand-new offense that they had put together, so it took us a little bit to adjust to it. But I thought the kids did, in the second half, a pretty good job defensively.
“We executed well, in places we still had some penalties (that) cost us … a couple of scores that it brought back and we've got to quit that.
“But I thought the kids played hard and I thought that we were pretty physical.”
The Rockets' defense shut out the Wildcats' offense in the first quarter, while the Goddard offense delivered a pair of scores. The script was flipped in the second quarter as Goddard failed to put up any points and the Wildcats added their first touchdown of the evening.
At halftime, it was Goddard 14, Deming 7.
In the third, the Rockets would add another seven points as the Wildcats added six. But those would be Deming's final points of the contest, while Goddard would tack on another score in the fourth for the final: Goddard 28, Deming 13.
“It wasn't the prettiest game but the kids played hard,” White said of Friday's game. But the team has shown steady progress.
“Considering that we have a lot of inexperienced kids playing in big spots for us, you've got to be pleased with where we're at,” White said. “We did return a lot but we've definitely had some kids that have had to step up … I'm real happy with how our new guys are playing.”
Goddard will be back at the Wool Bowl next week to square off against Miyamura. Deming (1-2) will travel to Artesia.
