20220904 GHS file photo

Brad Winters Photo

In this Aug. 26 photo, the Goddard Rockets run onto the field at the Wool Bowl for their home opener against Carlsbad. The Rockets beat Deming on the road Friday night, 28-13.

The Goddard Rockets improved their record on the season to 2-1 Friday night with a hard-fought road win against the Deming Wildcats.

The Rockets defeated Deming 28-13.