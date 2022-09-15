The Goddard High School and Roswell High School varsity volleyball teams won their brackets in the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament held at the Goddard and Roswell gyms last Friday and Saturday.
The Rockets swept their way through pool play opponents to place in the Gold bracket with two schools from Las Cruces: Mayfield and Organ Mountain.
Goddard head coach Dewayne Roberts was happy with how his athletes competed in pool play.
“We played good volleyball,” Roberts said. “We still got some stuff that we need to work on. We’re trying out a couple of different rotations. There’s a little hesitancy and getting comfortable with the rotation, but in that last game against Los Alamos, it started to come together. I’m not content with it because I know we can play better, but we are progressing.”
Goddard cruised through both the Trojans and the Knights in the championship to take first place in the tournament. Against Organ Mountain, the Rockets had 30 kills compared to the Knights' 20.
In the championship against Mayfield, Goddard had 29 kills with senior middle hitter Sophia Valdez leading the team with 15.
The Coyotes were placed in the Silver bracket after games against Artesia High School and two against Organ Mountain in pool play, making them the third seed in the pool. In the Silver bracket, Roswell went against the Clovis Wildcats and Carlsbad Cavemen in the championship round.
“In our bracket play, we played well against Carlsbad,” Coyotes head coach Heather Baca said. “We passed the ball, moved the ball around, and that gave us plenty of offensive options that helped us win.”
Roswell played four sets against the Wildcats and the Cavemen, dropping the first set in both of them. Despite losing the first set in both games, the Coyotes pushed through their rough start to win the bracket.
“We’ve been working on our offense and making good decisions when we don’t have the right set,” Baca said. “I think we can improve upon our serve receive. Serve receive and decision-making.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.