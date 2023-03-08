The 16th-seeded Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team lost against the hosting first-seed Albuquerque Academy Chargers on Saturday with a final score of 82-52.
The Rockets had a tough time scoring in the first half against the Chargers. Academy came out of the second half with a 22-point lead against the Rockets. The Chargers built the lead in the first quarter through three-pointers, composing seven of their 10 made shots with threes.
The Rockets seemed to slow down the Chargers from the three-point line in the third quarter. The Rockets also outscored the Chargers in the third by four but could not get the same output in the fourth quarter.
“It’s just a pleasure coaching this group,” Rocket basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “They grew from the first time we started in August through here. We had peaks and valleys but these kids never stopped playing. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”
Goddard senior Rhett Price is one of the seniors leaving this season. He said they struggled to integrate the new system early in the beginning but praised his team for their progress late in the season.
“When coach Scott came down, it was hard to get through it initially. There’s new defense, new players, but we all caught on halfway through this season,” Price said. “I think we did pretty well halfway through.”
Goddard junior Dominic Ramirez one of the returning players for the Rockets said hopes to focus on the things they could not accomplish in the season.
“We already have the new system down so we are not worried about learning it,” Ramirez said. “Individually, I plan on using this loss as motivation for next year and go for the championship. For the seniors, I feel bad. They really gave it their all, everything they could do to get us here. They set a high standard for our juniors and sophomores next year.”
Scott said that this loss would help the remaining players in the program “make that jump” and return next season with a higher seed.
“We got here, now we have to make that jump to get higher and put ourselves in a better situation,” Scott said. “It’s on them now. They are the new group of leaders and how they handle those leadership roles will determine how far we can go in the future.”
