The 16th-seeded Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team lost against the hosting first-seed Albuquerque Academy Chargers on Saturday with a final score of 82-52.

The Rockets had a tough time scoring in the first half against the Chargers. Academy came out of the second half with a 22-point lead against the Rockets. The Chargers built the lead in the first quarter through three-pointers, composing seven of their 10 made shots with threes.