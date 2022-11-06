The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team lost their state semifinal game against the Wildcats on Wednesday, 1-0, at the Lovington High School football field during the 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships in Class 4A.

After a spectacular game against St. Pius X at Cielo Grande on Oct. 29, the Rockets were looking to take down their main rival during this season, the Lovington Wildcats.