The Goddard High School varsity boys soccer team lost their state semifinal game against the Wildcats on Wednesday, 1-0, at the Lovington High School football field during the 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships in Class 4A.
After a spectacular game against St. Pius X at Cielo Grande on Oct. 29, the Rockets were looking to take down their main rival during this season, the Lovington Wildcats.
The Rockets and the Wildcats have butted heads three times during the season, once in a tournament and twice during district play. Goddard got the jump on the Wildcats during their initial meeting in Los Alamos with a final score of 5-2.
Despite their initial success, the Rockets lost to Lovington twice during district play.
In this matchup, both teams were evenly matched although Goddard remained the more aggressive team throughout the game. The first half ended with both teams at 0-0. It was only in the last few minutes of the second half that the Wildcats found an opening to win the game.
Regardless of their loss against Lovington, the 2022 Goddard boys soccer team achieved the best season in program history. This team ended their season with a 17-5 regular season record, and a 4-2 record in district play.
“I thought that we played well overall,” Rockets head coach Carlton Gilette said. “This is the first time we’ve been in this position, so was a big game for us, and I thought the boys performed well. We just came up short at the end. We were battle-tested, we came out hard, and we gave them everything we got. As a coach, that’s all you could really ask for. I thought that Lovington did a good job of possessing and taking care of the ball, and that day, they were the better team.”
Goddard junior forward Kenneth Velarde was sad that they could not give their seniors a championship but he is looking forward to continuing the foundation that the veterans paved for them.
“I think we did everything right. It was a close game,” Velarde said. “We had plenty of chances and I think we should’ve won the match. I should’ve finished a few and others could’ve finished a few but I didn’t think we made too many mistakes. I thought we were the better team overall. The ball just bounced for them and it set them up perfectly.”
For these kids, this loss is taken as a lesson and fuel for their run at the state championship next season.
“We take away the feeling of losing because we never want to feel that again,” Velarde said. “We had the feeling of winning against St. Pius, that was a great feeling, but now we know what it’s like to lose a big match, and it hurts. We don’t want that to happen again next year.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.