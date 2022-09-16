The Rockets varsity boys soccer team defeated the New Mexico Military Institute and the Roswell varsity girls soccer team put up six goals to top Lovington Tuesday.
Both teams played at home, with the Rockets playing at the Goddard High School Sports Complex and the Lady Coyotes playing at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
In the Goddard game, the Rockets and Colts were evenly matched in the first half, both creating opportunities until Goddard wore out the Colts' defense to score. Goddard junior forward Kenneth Velarde scored two goals and assisted on one for the Rockets.
“I just kept attacking,” Velarde said. “It’s kind of frustrating in the first half because I couldn’t get a goal, but I finally turned it on in the second half.”
In the second half, Goddard came out even harder and jockeyed Colts forwards for possession and position. The Rockets scored two goals, one from junior forward Oscar Varela and again from Kenneth Velarde. Goddard junior forward Victor Diaz was the opposite-side threat.
“It’s been a big success for us, more than I could imagine,” Rockets head coach Carlton Gillette said. “We are sitting at 47 goals to the opponents' 19 goals. That’s what makes us a powerful team, because we can score at any time. It could be the first minute or the 78th minute. We can score and our defense comes up in big moments. We are shaping up and getting ready for district.”
The final score for Goddard was 3-1, completing a series sweep against the Colts. Goddard will be on the road against Socorro and Clovis, then they come back home to host the Artesia Bulldogs on Sept. 24.
For Roswell girls soccer, the Lady Coyotes poured six goals on the visiting Wildcats to break a three-game losing streak and go above .500.
The Lady Coyotes have been struggling to put the ball in the net in their last few games, against Organ Mountain and twice in Los Lunas where they lost by one goal.
In the first half, Lovington scored the first goal against the Coyotes but quickly got the lead back through Roswell’s leading scorer, sophomore Bryana Castro, putting up two goals.
“I thought the second half is a lot better than the first,” Coyotes head coach Urbano Sosa said. “That second half, we passed a lot better, took care of the ball, did well in transition, and kept our shape in the back. Lovington was physical and they play a tough schedule. We knew that coming in, so I told the girls to play hard, with intensity, and we’ll be fine when we get out of here. As long as we get out of here with no injuries, it doesn’t matter what the score is, we just need to get some momentum coming into Thursday.”
Roswell junior Samantha Duran scored the first goal of her high school career and put the Lady Coyotes up 3-1 early in the second half. Duran almost had her second goal but was unable to put the ball in the goal through a chaotic possession.
“It was really exciting, especially with the team that we have,” Duran said. “I really enjoy playing with them. I’ve had a lot of chances throughout the season this year and it feels nice to finally get one. If I get another one, that would be nice too. Honestly, I feel kind of nervous going to Las Cruces, but for the team we have and our chemistry, I feel like we’ll do really well. We just have to keep pushing ourselves and work together.”
This goal set the tone for the Lady Coyotes to put the game away with a flurry of long goals from senior midfielder Arlette Montanez, and a dagger goal from senior Laci Fuller with seven minutes left in the half.
“At half time I told them, ‘We’re a terrible second-half team. We just don’t play well when we first come out, and it seems like we’re always chasing,” Sosa said. “We got some really nice goals from Arlette, and she practices those shots during practice. I like her to do that. Laci got into a little rut at the beginning of the season but she got that back. We did a great job. They weren’t close shots but we got some good runs. Overall, we did really well.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
