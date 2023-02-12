Turnovers doom Goddard in last home games of regular season
The Goddard Rockets varsity basketball teams suffered losses against visiting Portales High School Friday at the Goddard High School main gym.
First to fall were the Lady Rockets, with a final score of 52-31. The Goddard girls had struggled to get defensive rebounds and turned the ball over to speeding Lady Rams.
Lady Rockets head coach Chris Roybal said that they could not turn over the ball this way.
“We didn’t rebound the basketball as we needed to and we turned the ball over way too much against a team that wasn’t pressing,” Roybal said after the game. “We just kind of lost our minds for a little bit. We just got to be able to do the winning plays, boxing out, talking on defense, and hitting some shots. We got a lot of good looks today and unfortunately, none of them are going in.”
With junior Alessandra Porras sidelined after suffering an injury against Moriarty in mid-January, the Lady Rockets have struggled to rebound.
The Goddard Rockets boys soon followed the girls’ fate as the boys lost with a final score of 47-35.
The Rockets did jump to an early lead against their visitors, ending the first quarter up 10-6, but once the Rams took the lead, Goddard never got it back.
“I thought Portales was tougher than we were,” Rocket basketball head coach Wade Scott said after the game. “They had more energy, they were more intense than we were, and we were soft. Portales took us out of what we wanted to do.”
The Rams hounded the Rocket players all night and forced turnovers that got Portales easy baskets.
“You got to give Portales credit,” Scott said. “They had a nice gameplan and they stuck it to us.”
With this loss, the Goddard Rocket boys are 11-13 for the season and 1-3 in district. The Lady Rockets are 14-10 for the season with a 1-3 record in district after their defeat. The Goddard High School varsity basketball teams will be traveling to Lovington High School next week on Tuesday and to Artesia this coming Friday to end the regular season.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.