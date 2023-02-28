The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team lost their second district tourney game against the Rams at Portales High School on Thursday with a final score of 69-49 but secured the 16th seed for the state tournament.

“We didn’t handle the pressure as well as I expected,” Rocket basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “We gave them too many extra possessions. I thought we did a decent job with the free throws but we missed some critical shots that could’ve swung the momentum differently.”