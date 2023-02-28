The Goddard High School boys varsity basketball team lost their second district tourney game against the Rams at Portales High School on Thursday with a final score of 69-49 but secured the 16th seed for the state tournament.
“We didn’t handle the pressure as well as I expected,” Rocket basketball head coach Wade Scott said. “We gave them too many extra possessions. I thought we did a decent job with the free throws but we missed some critical shots that could’ve swung the momentum differently.”
Goddard was in the fate of other schools such as Taos and Gallup to have a chance to play in the state tournament.
“We’ll keep an eye on that tonight and still practice today. Overall, I thought the kids did a good job and the parents did a good job keeping them going during the tough times. That’s usually when you see fractures and we didn’t have that this year, that’s a credit to them in all levels, JV and Varsity,” Scott said after the Portales game. “If we would’ve won, we would’ve secured our spot. One of the worst things to be in as an athlete is not having control of his destiny.”
Luckily, the two favored teams won their games to give Goddard a chance. The Rockets, who were the last team to make the playoffs, will travel to play in the first round of the Class 4A tournament. The Rockets will be facing the top seed Albuquerque Academy in the first round as the No. 16 seed. The game starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Charger's home court in Albuquerque.
“Once you get up there, the record is out the window and everybody’s back to zero-zero,” Scott said.
