The Goddard High School varsity baseball team is set to play against the Artesia Bulldogs in the 2022 New Mexico Activities Association Baseball Championship tournament starting this Friday at 5 p.m. at Artesia High School.
The Rockets ended their season with a 13-12 record, 6-3 in the district and second in the 4A District 4 standings. For their matchup, the Bulldogs enter Friday’s contest with a 16-10 record, 8-1 in the district, and first in the 4A District 4 standings, according to MaxPreps.
The Rockets lost their series against Artesia in the regular season but stole a game from the Bulldogs with a walk-off home run in their final home game of the regular season.
The matchup will be a best-of-three series and all games will be at Artesia. The first game of the series is Friday and the teams will play on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with the third game scheduled for 1 p.m.
