The Goddard High School Varsity Football team will have their first home game of the season against the Carlsbad Cavemen tonight at the Roswell Wool Bowl.
The Rockets are coming into the game with a convincing win against Santa Teresa by a final score of 19-3, while the Cavemen are coming in to even their record after a tough loss at Artesia.
Goddard still has some work to do when it comes to getting the rust out of their system against Santa Teresa.
“It was kind of one of those nights,” Rockets head coach Chris White said last week. “The kids played really hard and we battled. We had, I think, four touchdowns called back. But, you know, first game — we've just got plenty of work to do, that's for sure.”
Meanwhile, the Carlsbad team is looking to bounce back before their home opener against Volcano Vista. After losing to the Artesia Bulldogs by three points, the Cavemen have some work to do going up against a Rockets team with momentum on their home field.
The Roswell High School Varsity Football team will be facing Santa Fe on the road after coming off a big win against the Lovington Wildcats in their home opener last week.
The Coyotes came out flat in the first quarter of the competition against the Wildcats. Lovington led in the first quarter but the Coyotes made the necessary adjustments to zoom past the Wildcats for a final score of 69-29.
"We didn’t get a first down in our first two possessions and then you score 50 points in the first half," Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn said. "I mean, that’s getting it done. I’m excited about what’s going to happen from here on out.”
The Coyotes went from not converting first downs from their first two possessions and ended the night with 22 while holding down Lovington to 12.
Santa Fe is coming out of a tough 56-12 loss against West Mesa High School in Albuquerque.
Hagerman High School will host the Mescalero Apache Chiefs this Friday.
The Bobcats are coming off a 20-6 win against Capitan High School. Mescalero, on the other hand, lost against New Mexico Military Institute last Friday on the road with a final score of 43-13.
The NMMI Colts are looking to get their second win and will be facing the McCurdy Bobcats at Espanola this Saturday. McCurdy lost against Hope Christian at Albuquerque last week with a final score of 48-8.
For the full schedule of this week's home and away games, see page B2.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
