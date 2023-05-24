The Roswell High School varsity baseball team had several All-District selections for District 4-5A released by the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.
Four Coyotes were named first-team All-District: Senior shortstop Ivan Miramontes, senior utility Jerry Burrola, sophomore pitcher Jacob Palomino and junior catcher Eli Lynn all made the first team.
Roswell junior second baseman Jack McDonald and senior pitcher Sylvester “Cheeto” Lomeli made second-team All-District.
In Goddard baseball news, senior pitcher Colby Eldridge was selected to play for the green team by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association at the 2023 Bob Ogas All-Star Baseball Classic for Class 4A and 5A. The all-star game will be played at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces starting June 8, under coach Alan Edmonson of Organ Mountain.
For the New Mexico Military Institute Colts, senior first baseman Miguel Rivera was selected to play for the green team in the Red vs. Green All-Star Game for Class 1A through 3A. The game will be played at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho starting June 2, under Ruidoso coach Chris Galbraith of the green team.