The Goddard and Roswell High School powerlifting teams have their state qualifiers for next week's New Mexico Activities Association in Rio Rancho High School.

The Roswell girls have five qualifiers for the Class 5A NMAA 2023 State Powerlifting Championships. Neriah Martin will compete in the 105-pound weight class, qualifying seventh overall. Aceya Ortega qualified for the 132-pound weight class, Nayeli Olvera in the 148-pound weight class qualified third, Egypt Clark in the 165-pound weight class placed 11th and Brissia Hernandez at the 181-pound weight class qualified for eighth.