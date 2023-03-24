The Goddard and Roswell High School powerlifting teams have their state qualifiers for next week's New Mexico Activities Association in Rio Rancho High School.
The Roswell girls have five qualifiers for the Class 5A NMAA 2023 State Powerlifting Championships. Neriah Martin will compete in the 105-pound weight class, qualifying seventh overall. Aceya Ortega qualified for the 132-pound weight class, Nayeli Olvera in the 148-pound weight class qualified third, Egypt Clark in the 165-pound weight class placed 11th and Brissia Hernandez at the 181-pound weight class qualified for eighth.
The Goddard girls have two qualifiers for Class 4A. Yaretzi Palma qualified fourth for the 132-pound weight class and Elizabeth Chavez qualified sixth for the 198-pound weight class.
The Goddard boys have seven qualifiers for Class 4A. Ivan Adame qualified fourth in the 114-pound weight class, Ben Hester qualified fifth in the 123-pound weight class, Gabe Anaya qualified sixth in the 148-pound weight class, Leo Mendoza qualified fifth in the 165-pound weight class, Luis Ortiz qualified second in the 181-pound weight class, Freddy Nassaralla qualified fifth in the 220-pound weight class and Beau Raoch qualified fifth in the 242-pound weight class.
The Roswell has eight qualifiers for Class 5A. Matthew Castillo in the 114-pound weight class and Amarante Marrujo in the 123-pound weight class qualified at the top of their weight class. Nate Lujan also qualified in the 123-pound weight class. Christian Hernandez and Luis Godoy both qualified for the 165-pound weight class. Hernandez qualified first in the weight class and Godoy qualified fifth. Matthew Avitia qualified in the 181-pound weight class, Dylan King qualified fourth in the 242-pound weight class and Jesus Campos qualified fourth in the 308-pound weight class.
The Goddard and Roswell High School powerlifting teams will travel to Rio Rancho for the championships starting March 31 for the girls and April 1 for the boys.