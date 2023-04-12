The Roswell and Goddard neighborhood match-ups for varsity baseball and softball concluded this past weekend and both teams split their games on Friday and Saturday.
In baseball, Goddard and Roswell split their games with identical final scores of 9-8. The Rockets won a game at Roswell’s field on Friday and the Coyotes took a game at Goddard’s field on Saturday.
In the Friday game, Goddard took advantage of Roswell’s mistakes and Roswell had to catch up to Goddard’s lead. Despite Goddard’s struggles in the batter’s box, the Rockets extended their lead to six in the fifth inning.
“I felt like we could’ve played better,” Rocket head coach Gilbert Alvarado said. “We got a little frustrated with some bad ABs here and there. I felt like we could’ve swung it better. Granted, Bogle had been their best pitcher all year and pitched well. A few errors let us turn two-run innings into four, which was the difference maker.”
The Coyotes did come close to taking the game from the Rockets with a home run from junior Eli Lynn that brought home three runs in the sixth, but was stopped by Goddard at the bottom of the seventh with only one run to end the game.
“I wished for a better outcome for us,” Lynn said. “I know we played well so I can’t complain. We came up short, but we still got a game tomorrow and we’ll beat them next time.”
In the Saturday game, Roswell struggled to get runs in the first four innings as Goddard had four to start the game. Once again, the Coyotes battle through the difference by putting up six runs in the top of the fifth and another three in the sixth inning. The Rockets could not put in enough runs at the bottom of the seventh and Roswell took the second game.
“The most important thing is we learned how to close games,” Coyotes head coach Ernest Lujan said. “Now, we have to start strong and finish strong. We are in a quality district and if we do those things now, we’ll be solid in the state tournament.”
For the Rockets, Alvarado said the team played “OK” defense and they didn’t give up.
“We had the bases loaded with two outs and down by one,” Alvarado said. “If Ivan [Miramontes] didn’t knock that ball down, the game is tied. He saved that game for them and it’s one of those things where we stayed competitive and didn’t give up. We got the fundamentals. We can hit. We can pitch. We just got to have the right mentality. It’s all building up to this and figuring out where we are as a team. The next nine games which are the most important.”
Over in softball, the Roswell and Goddard High School varsity softball teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, where the Lady Rockets took the first game, 8-6, and the Lady Coyotes took the second game, 19-12.
Roswell led the game at the start with three runs in the first inning. Despite a two-point cushion, the Lady Coyotes lost the game due to mistakes that the Lady Rockets took advantage of. By the end of the sixth, Goddard overtook Roswell’s lead and stopped the Lady Coyotes from making any more runs in the seventh.
“Goddard came ready to play, they showed out, and did what they were supposed to,” Lady Coyotes head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “They shut us down but my kids could fight back on the second game.”
Roswell continued to make more mistakes at the start of the second game but did a much better job at getting their runs against the Lady Rockets. The Lady Coyotes strung together eight runs in the top of the fourth and another five in the fifth.
“The first game was a good win for us,” Lady Rockets head coach Carlton Gilette said. “We just have to keep what we started today and build upon that.”
Lady Rockets assistant coach Tiffanie Bolanos said that the girls competed and that’s what they are looking for.
“Sometimes you fall short and can’t be mad at them,” Bolanos said. “It’s a good thing to fall short now because we can figure out what to work on. Now, we are going to be focusing on out district games in Artesia and just get better. I’m proud of them. They responded very well. We took a split with them and I’ll take that win."
Roswell softball faced Hobbs High School for a doubleheader at home for their first district matchup on Tuesday and Roswell baseball will face Hobbs on Thursday at Hobbs in their district opener. Goddard softball traveled to Artesia to play a doubleheader against the Bulldogs on Tuesday while Goddard baseball plays a single game at Lovington to start district on Thursday. Final scores of the Tuesday softball games were not available at press time.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.