Roswell and Goddard had their crosstown powerlifting competition on Saturday at Roswell High School where the Roswell boys took first and Goddard girls took second.
This is a three-lift competition, meaning lift totals comprise bench press, squat and deadlift. The best lift out of three attempts will count towards the competition total and the highest total wins the weight class.
For the boys, Roswell’s Paul Vigil won against Goddard’s Ivan Adame in the 144-pound weight class with a 580 lift total. Roswell’s Amarante Marrujo topped out at 885 beating Goddard’s Ben Hester and teammate Nate Lujan in the 123-pound class. Goddard’s Isaac Perez placed first in the 132 with a 705 lift total.
Goddard’s Gabe Anaya place first in the 148-pound weight class with an 815 total lift, beating Roswell’s Essiah Avita and teammate Ernesto Garcia. Roswell’s Christian Hernandez won first in the 165-pound weight class with a 1085 lift total, beating teammate Luis Godoy with a 1010 total and Goddard’s Leo Mendoza with 945. Roswell’s Matthew Avitia takes first in the 181-pound weight class, edging out Goddard’s Luis Ortiz with a 1060 total to Ortiz’s 1055.
Roswell’s Alex Martinez’s 930 topped the 198-pound weight class beating Goddard’s Adam Cameron and teammate Jesus Leyva. In the 220-pound weight class, Goddard’s Freddy Nassaralla takes first with 930 over Roswell’s Miguel Lopez with 820.
In the 242-pound weight class, Roswell’s Dylan King had the heaviest lift in the dual with 1140, beating teammate Noah Lynn, and Goddard’s Beau Roach. Roswell’s Jesus Campos placed first in the 308-pound weight class with a 1085 total lift.
For the girls, Roswell’s Neriah Martin placed first in the 105-pound weight class with a 430 total. On the 114-pound weight class, Roswell’s Marissa Vale 360 total beat Goddard’s Haley Flores’ 320. In the 132, Goddard’s Yaretzi Palma topped the weight class with a 600-pound total, beating Roswell’s Acea Ortega and teammate Avery Chavez.
“They did good this weekend,” Goddard powerlifting head coach Eathyn Griffin said. “Some of them came, lifted and surprised me. They blew my expectations out of the water. Others did as well not better than what I expected all around. It was a great showing for the kids.”
Roswell’s Nayeli Olvera topped the 148-pound weight class with a 640 total, beating out Goddard’s Aubrey Prince and Grace Hohle. In the 165, Roswell’s Egypt Clark tied with Goddard’s Kylee Sisneros in totals with 454. In the 181, Roswell’s Brissia Hernandez takes first with 600 pounds over Goddard’s Karlee Patterson and teammate Serenity Chaves-Ontiveros. Goddard’s Elizabeth Chavez in the 198 and Emily Madrid-Kane in the 220 put up 605 and 555.
“They definitely improved their position in the state," Roswell powerlifting head coach Aaron Payne said. "We have a couple of lifters who placed first in their weight class and a handful of girls that are in the running for state qualifiers. Their lifts went great. It was efficient since it was our second one so we almost got it down to a science. I just want to give a huge shoutout to Albert Hernandez. I was serving as a judge for this meet so he's the one coaching all 25-plus kids. He did a great job. Shout out to my wife Jessie Payne for running the meet with the software and the cards, then my manager Madison Sanchez, and my daughter who helped out at the scorecards as well."
Both teams have athletes that qualified for the New Mexico Activities Association State Powerlifting Championships. The championships will be in Rio Rancho High School on March 31 for the girls and April 1 for the boys. Check back for the powerlifting state qualifiers in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
