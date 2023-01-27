Goddard High School hosted its Rocket Spirit Blast last Saturday, where middle and high schools across New Mexico competed in various events.
The event was swarmed by athletes and a line of parents wrapped around the front of Goddard. Both Goddard and Roswell High spirit teams appreciated the turnout and how they cheered for the teams involved.
“I think it went well,” Rockets cheer head coach Rebecca Blanco said. “We had a line out the door and a lot of teams, so we had to split it up by categories. We ended up with 24 teams in total. There were four dance teams, and the rest were cheer teams.”
After the event, the Cheer and Dance teams from Goddard and Roswell High were asked about their performance and how events at home help them prepare for spirit competitions in the future.
The Rocket Cheer placed first in the Varsity All-Girl Game Day event in the Class 4A category, beating district opponents Artesia and Portales. Blanco said she utilizes the scoresheets to improve their performance in later competitions.
“The scoresheets give us feedback regarding our performances,” Blanco said. “We can see what areas we need to work on. We compete in four to five events before state and use all those scoresheets to improve our routines.”
With spirit competition season ramping up, Roswell and Goddard spirit teams practice daily, whether designated practice, during games or individually.
“These student-athletes are working hard,” Blanco said. “They are exhausted. We’re pretty busy once December and January come around and it’s like until March.”
The Goddard Rockettes dance team won first place in the Jazz and second place in the Pom event, losing out to Saint Pius X. With a few days from the Spirit of Home Challenge, Goddard dance head coach Logan Miller hopes to refine their technique before heading to Albuquerque.
“A lot of what is on our scoresheet is the technique, so we have been pushing our technique to better those scores in that category,” Miller said. “We are just taking what the judges give us. Dance and cheering are hard because everybody’s got a different opinion about what you are doing. So, we take those and practice what they tell us.”
For Roswell High, the same approach can be seen from Coyote Cheer head coach Chelsea Samario and the Coyote Dance team Charlie’s Angels head coach Kim Castro.
Roswell Cheer placed first in the Game Day event in their category, and coach Samario said events like the Rocket Spirit Blast gets the athletes acclimated to the pressure of performing in front of the crowd.
“The girls did a good job,” Samario said. “They had a rough week of practice and they came together and did a great job with their performance. Doing this competition in our hometown was very helpful, it allowed more fans to be there and gave the girls what it feels like for other competitions so they are better prepared.”
For Charlie’s Angels, they won in the Varsity Pom and Jazz event in Class 5A. These two events are the categories that Charlie’s Angels compete in state and national stages. The Angels are set to join Goddard at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championship in Las Cruces.
“The more we perform, the better we get,” Castro said. “We watch film and look over the things we did wrong. That’s what we’ve done this week since the Rocket Spirit Blast. Our goal is to win every event leading into state and nationals.”
On top of their state competitions, the 14-time state champions are set to compete in the National Dance Alliance in Florida this coming March. In preparation, Castro and the Charlie’s Angels use prior competition to polish their craft.
“They have to watch their film individually and then with the team,” Castro said. “They write down all the things they’ve done wrong and then we try to have fewer mistakes every practice. I feel like we are preparing at a good rate.”
On Saturday, both Roswell and Goddard Cheer will compete in the NMSU Spirit Championships, including Charlie’s Angels. The Goddard Rockettes will compete at the Spirit of Hope Challenge at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque on the same day.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
