The 4A and 5A schools participated in Saturday’s 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Track and Field Championship at the University of New Mexico’s Track-Soccer Complex in Albuquerque.

For Goddard High School, freshman Natalie Hardwick placed first in the state for the 4A girls' high jump. Hardwick got her winning jump of 5 feet, 2 inches, beating Albuquerque Academy’s junior Lucy Lott.