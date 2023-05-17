The 4A and 5A schools participated in Saturday’s 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Track and Field Championship at the University of New Mexico’s Track-Soccer Complex in Albuquerque.
For Goddard High School, freshman Natalie Hardwick placed first in the state for the 4A girls' high jump. Hardwick got her winning jump of 5 feet, 2 inches, beating Albuquerque Academy’s junior Lucy Lott.
Goddard’s relay team of sophomore Lauren Medrano, junior Ava Flores, senior Avery Pirtle, and junior Destiny Willard placed sixth in the girls’ 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:19.56.
The Goddard’s boys relay team of sophomore Corbin Alpers, freshman Josiah Castillo, junior Kenneth Velarde and senior Adrian Solis placed third in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.45. Goddard’s team of senior Manuel Venzor, Josiah Castillo, Kenneth Velarde and Adrian Solis placed sixth in the 4x100-meter relay with 44.02.
Goddard High girls placed 13th overall in the 4A division, tying with Deming High School and the boys placed 16th overall with Silver and Taos High School.
For Roswell High School’s girls, senior Angela Monreal placed first in the girls’ long jump for the 5A with a 17 foot, 10 inch jump, beating Hobbs’ senior Alexi Wright.
Roswell senior Malia Dumlao took second at the girls’ 100-meter hurdles for the 5A with a run time 15.39, placing behind La Cueva senior Sima Lucero. Sophomore Emma Esquivel placed second in the javelin throw with a 134 foot, 3 inch throw behind Organ Mountain’s Shaolin Munir.
Sophomore Bryana Castro placed fourth in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 59.88, beating junior Tatiana Magallanes from Atrisco Heritage Academy High School.
For the Roswell boys, Coyotes’ boys relay team of sophomore Luis Godoy, junior Lonicio Macias, sophomore Joshua Martinez and senior Javin Sanchez placed fifth in the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:41.13.
Senior Coyote Ivan Miramontes placed second in the boys’ high jump with a 6 foot, 4 inch jump in his fifth attempt, beating Alamogordo’s Zack Sell and placing behind Cleveland senior Nic Trujillo. Senior Jaison Hicks placed sixth in the boys' triple jump with a jump of 43 feet, 1.25 inches in his third attempt.
The Roswell girls placed ninth overall in the 5A team scores, tying with Clovis High School and the Roswell boys placed 17th overall in team scores.