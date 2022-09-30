Roswell: The Coyotes improved to 6-1 on the season Friday night with a 32-14 home win over previously undefeated Piedra Vista.
Goddard: The Rockets are 5-2 after beating Belen on the road Friday night by a score of 51-14.
Friday night's prep football scoreboard (provided by the Associated Press):
Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0
Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, Colo. 12
Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37
Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21
Clovis 31, Albuquerque High 28
EP Chapin, Texas 61, Chaparral 0
Eunice 50, Hagerman 0
Gadsden 20, Valencia 13
Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6
Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28
Hot Springs 49, Crownpoint 12
Jal 50, Loving 14
La Cueva 63, Eldorado 21
Laguna-Acoma 12, Zuni 6
Legacy 48, Pine Hill 6
Los Lunas 44, Capital 21
Lovington 55, Santa Fe 8
Melrose 54, Dulce 0
Raton 56, Santa Fe Indian 6
Robertson 50, Pojoaque 0
Roswell 32, Piedra Vista 14
Ruidoso 45, Tucumcari 0
Santa Rosa 35, Estancia 0
St. Michael's 51, West Las Vegas 20
Taos 29, Aztec 14
Thoreau 48, Tohatchi 6
Tularosa 43, Escalante 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
