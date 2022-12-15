The Roswell High School varsity boys basketball team defeated the visiting Alamogordo Tigers in overtime during their opening night Tuesday at the Roswell High School Gym with a final score of 80-74.
The Coyotes are off to a rough start to the season, losing three of their first four games. In those early losses, the Roswell High boys faced Organ Mountain, Cleveland and district opponent, Carlsbad.
Coyotes boys basketball head coach Dude Burrola said this win against Alamogordo was good for the team’s goals toward the district.
“They’re scrappy and they are good,” Burrola said. “To get a win like that says a lot. It was a quality win. Hopefully, we got that good feeling of how a win should be and continue to put it together to get more wins.”
Senior Ivan Miramontes scored 26 points for the Coyotes, sophomore Rylan Sarracino added 15, junior Steve McCaskill got 10 points, sophomore Xai Carrasco had eight and junior Manny Fuentes scored 10 after returning from a football injury.
“We had some balanced scoring overall,” Burrola said. “I thought we played pretty good defense. We still got a lot of things to work on like boxing out a little bit better. Overall, we hung in there. We went down ten in the third quarter and we battled back. We just got to continue to execute and keep playing good defense as we go forward.”
With the win against Alamogordo, the Coyotes improve to 2-3 on the season. The Coyotes will host the Goddard Rockets tonight before going on a road stint to face Las Cruces High School on Saturday.
“We got a long road ahead of us,” Burrola said. “Our district and schedule are tough but as long as our guys keep playing hard, I’m proud of them. We just got to continue to get better.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.