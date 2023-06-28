The Roswell Invaders completed a five-game home series against the visiting Alpine Cowboys with a final score of 10-9 in extra innings on Monday night, winning the series 4-1.
Despite scoring the first run in the first inning, the Invaders were down in the early innings against the Cowboys, with Alpine putting up four in the second and two more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. The Invaders slowly got back into the game, taking advantage of mistakes from the defenders to put three in the fourth. A few walks in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Invaders two runs, and Roswell got to take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
The Cowboys refused to give in against the home team and put up two more at the top of the seventh inning from third baseman James Prockish’s two-run homer to take the lead by one. Roswell third baseman Tom Shirai tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth with a single to bring pinch hitter Robert Morosetti in.
Both teams did not score in the 10th, but the Cowboys took the lead back with another run at the top of the 11th inning from an Invader error that brought Prockish in for an unearned run. To make matters worse, the Cowboys got Invaders outfielder Rodney Tennie and pitcher Ian Concevitch out, putting the home team at two outs and still behind by one run in the bottom of the 11th. With two outs, outfielder and leadoff hitter Seth Schroeder swung at the first pitch he saw and hit a bomb to tie the game. The solo home run was Schroeder's first of the season and tied the game at 9-9.
After the homer, Shirai walked to first, outfielder Dillan Smith advanced on an error from Alpine, and Invaders’ first baseman Lance Myers swung on the second pitch to bring Shirai home.
Schroeder led the team in runs with three. Starting pitcher Rene Ramirez and Rodney Tennin got two runs. Tennin led the team in stolen bases with two. Tom Shirai and second baseman Colton Adams had two RBIs each.
Ramirez had three strikeouts in six innings pitched. Relief pitchers Alex Bolton, Jonathan Fleckenstein and Anthony Moore all had a strikeout, with each pitching an inning. The Roswell defense turned three double-plays, including one at the top of the 11th inning.
With this win, the Invaders are leading the Mountain Division of the Pecos League with a record of 19-4. The Invaders started a quick two-game series against the Tucson Saguaros on Tuesday before going on the road to play the Garden City Wind on Thursday and Friday. The Invaders will be back in town on Saturday during the UFO Festival to play Garden City for two games and then will be back on the road to face Alpine for three games starting Monday, July 3. A final score from Tuesday was not available at press time.