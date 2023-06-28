The Roswell Invaders completed a five-game home series against the visiting Alpine Cowboys with a final score of 10-9 in extra innings on Monday night, winning the series 4-1.

Despite scoring the first run in the first inning, the Invaders were down in the early innings against the Cowboys, with Alpine putting up four in the second and two more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. The Invaders slowly got back into the game, taking advantage of mistakes from the defenders to put three in the fourth. A few walks in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Invaders two runs, and Roswell got to take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth.