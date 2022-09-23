The Roswell girls varsity soccer team won against the Artesia Bulldogs Tuesday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex by scoring 10 goals on Senior Night, with a final score of 10-0.
The Lady Coyotes have had a tough time getting goals when they need to this season and this night was the complete opposite for Roswell.
For Artesia, the score was already out of control by the end of the first half and Roswell was scoring at will. The game ended early when the Coyotes scored their 10th goal in the second half.
Roswell senior forward Eliza Lopez came back into the lineup for the Coyotes and recorded a hat trick in this game. Lopez was out for about two-and-a-half weeks due to an injury.
“It was an emotional night,” Roswell head coach Urbano Sosa said. “It was Senior Night. We played all our seniors and they played quite a bit. I have 10 seniors but only nine suited up because we had one tear an ACL this summer. We played well and passed the ball well. All the things that we’ve been working on came together that night.”
Despite the landslide victory against the Bulldogs, the Lady Coyotes lost a few key players to injuries.
“There are always injuries in soccer regardless. It’s a tough and physical sport,” Sosa said. “We’ve got a lot of injuries this year, nagging injuries, and last night finally we almost had our whole team there that we had at the beginning of the season. Then all of the sudden, these injuries happen."
Roswell is currently 7-7 for the season and will start their district run against the Hobbs Eagles next Tuesday.
During the game, the teams honored the late Dexter Demon Justus Sanders by passing a collection helmet for anyone who wanted to donate.
