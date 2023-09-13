The Organ Mountain Knights took home the championship in the Coyote Classic Soccer Tournament on Saturday with a final score of 3-1 against the NMMI Colts at Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The Colts took second and Roswell High’s Coyotes beat Goddard 3-2 to take third in Coyote Classic Soccer Invitational this past weekend.
On Friday, the Colts defeated the Las Cruces Bulldogs 2-1. The Colts juniors Sawyer Hull and Javier Yepiz scored one goal each. Seniors David Portugal and halfback Humberto Valdez had one assist each. The team had a total of 15 steals against the Dogs. Las Cruces’ senior Kentzin Huerta Garcia scored for his team.
Later that evening, the Roswell Coyotes and the Goddard Rockets took on Alamogordo Tigers and the Valencia Jaguars. Both neighborhood teams defeated their respective opponents to move into the second round. Goddard scored four goals against Valencia. Seniors Oscar Varela, Owen Gregory, junior Luis Mojica and sophomore Albert Soto scored a goal each with one assist for senior Hector Arrieta.
For Roswell High, they gave up one goal against the Tigers but ended the game with a final score of 3-1. Juniors Julio Vasquez, Martin Sanchez and Bryan Carrasco all score one each. Vasquez, freshman Hiram Alvarado, and senior Avian Calvillo had assisted on a goal.
On Saturday, the Institute played the Coyotes and Goddard went against the Organ Mountain Knights in the second round. This time, the Coyotes lost to the Colts 2-0 and the Rockets lost to the eventual tourney champs 3-1. It is Portugal this time along with Hull who scored a goal each for the Colts. Portugal also assisted Hull’s goal. Organ Mountain juniors Oscavaltierra, Isaiah Vasquez and sophomore Daniel Guerrero all score a goal for the Knights.
Since both the Coyotes and Goddard lost their matches, they must face each other again this season in a battle for third. The Coyotes came out on top that afternoon against the Rockets with a final score of 3-2. Roswell’s junior Julio Vasquez scored two goals and junior Raul Gonzalez scored one. Junior Daniel Valdovinos assisted on one goal.
Roswell varsity boys soccer head coach Nick Biggs was disappointed to face the Rockets in a fight for third and not a championship. Despite that caveat, Biggs said he was proud of his team's overall performance in the tournament.
“We didn’t get our goal of getting to the championship game but we played well,” Biggs said. “This third-place trophy is the first one that I’ve been a part of as a head coach of the program so it is hard to be down on that. The boys were excited to get the series win against Goddard. That in-town rivalry made the third-place win better for them.”
For the teams and their schedules, the Institute played Artesia on Tuesday at home and will travel to Portales this Saturday to play the Rams. Goddard played the Carlsbad Cavemen on Tuesday in Carlsbad and will play at home on Saturday against Chaparral. Roswell will travel on Saturday to play Rio Rancho. The Coyotes were scheduled to host Organ Mountain on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to weather to Monday, Sept. 18.
Results for the Tuesday games were not available at press time. See a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record for scores from Tuesday.
