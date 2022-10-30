The Roswell High School Varsity Football Team defeated their cross-town rival the Goddard Rockets in their last district game of the season at home last Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl.
Roswell is now 8-2, ending their season 3-1 in district play.
The Coyotes started early and stayed on the Rockets the entire night on both ends of the game. Roswell went up 14 points against Goddard one touchdown from junior halfback Jon Silva in the first quarter.
The Coyotes caused a lot of problems for the Rockets defensively and caused at least three loose balls. Despite letting Silva receive a wide-open pass, Roswell executed their coverage against the Rockets.
By the end of the first half, the Coyotes lead the game with 28 points and would end the night with a 42-7 final score. Goddard’s Football head coach Chris White said that his team could have played better but commended the Coyotes for their excellent display.
“We didn’t play very well tonight. That’s on me. I’m the coach so I bear the responsibility, good or bad,” White said. “It hasn’t been the best week for us and the bottom line is we got beat at every aspect of the game. I know we can play better and I know we will play better. I know we are gonna be in the playoffs and I know we’ll be ready to go.”
Roswell's head coach Jeff Lynn declined to comment after the game.
The New Mexico Activities Association released the Class 5A brackets for the 2022 Football State Championships last Saturday and the first round will be played starting Nov. 5th. The bracket results were unavailable during the editorial.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.