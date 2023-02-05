The Roswell High School boys varsity basketball team defeated the visiting Clovis Wildcats on Friday night at the Roswell High School main gym with a final score of 63-60.
Offensively, the Coyotes outscored the Wildcats 24-20 in the first half and matched Clovis’ late output at 40-39.
Coyotes head coach Dude Burrola said their defense is the best aspect of their game that night against the Wildcats.
“Our defense was key,” Burrola said. “I thought we played pretty good defense. We let up in the second half but slowed the game down. They were really good in the transition. We got stops when we needed to, which was the key to winning the game last night.”
Offensively, Burrola said their free throw percentages leave much to be desired. The Coyotes shot 54% on 31 attempts against Clovis last night.
“Most notably in the fourth quarter, we were 5-15,” Burrola said the next day. “That’s never good and we practiced it this morning. We worked on them, got on the line, and discussed our strategy for approaching free throws. It’s something we need to work on certainly in the next coming games. They’re all tough from here on out.”
With the win against Clovis, Roswell improved to 12-10 overall and a 1-1 record in district. Next week, the Coyotes host Hobbs High School in a rescheduled district game on Tuesday and Carlsbad High School on Feb. 12. Both games start at 7 p.m.
