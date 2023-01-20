The Roswell High School boys varsity basketball team lost against the Bulldogs at the Artesia high school gym with a final score of 69-63 on Tuesday.

The Coyotes did not have the best start against the Bulldogs, scoring 27 points in the first half against Artesia’s 38 points and converting 7-for-10 free throws. Coyotes boys varsity basketball head coach Dude Burrola said missing their free throws contributed to their loss against the Bulldogs.