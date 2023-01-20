The Roswell High School boys varsity basketball team lost against the Bulldogs at the Artesia high school gym with a final score of 69-63 on Tuesday.
The Coyotes did not have the best start against the Bulldogs, scoring 27 points in the first half against Artesia’s 38 points and converting 7-for-10 free throws. Coyotes boys varsity basketball head coach Dude Burrola said missing their free throws contributed to their loss against the Bulldogs.
“We missed eight free throws in the first half,” Burrola said. “If we made them, it’s a different ball game, especially losing by six. We also gave up a 24-point first quarter. I don’t know what it takes to play on the road, but those things did us in.”
The Coyotes converted seven of their 15 free throws in the first half. On top of their free throw woes, Burrola said that some of their kids picked up quick fouls and had to be sat down to avoid getting into foul trouble.
“We got off to a slow start, but once we got going, we were right there,” Burrola said.
Roswell’s second half was a far cry compared to the previous half, as they outscored the Bulldogs 36-31 and converted 12-14 of their free throws. The Coyotes did narrow the Bulldogs lead, but Artesia kept their lead safe throughout the second half.
“Whatever it is, we just couldn’t get over that hump,” Burrola said. “I think we missed two free throws on the second half, so that was a major turnaround. We were slightly more aggressive in the second half than in the first. We went downhill, got some layups, went to the line and got some free throws.”
Roswell’s scoring breakdown had senior Ivan Miramontes scoring 16 points, junior Steve McCaskill scoring 11, sophomore Jacob Palomino scoring nine and senior Jachan Lackey with seven points.
The Coyotes are currently 10-9 on the season and will travel next week to Hobbs on Tuesday and Carlsbad on Jan. 27 to begin district play. Roswell still has an undefeated record at home but all seven of their losses have come away from home.
