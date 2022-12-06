Roswell High girls and boys varsity basketball teams played their first games on the road on Nov. 29 with the Lady Coyotes taking a win against Santa Teresa and the boys falling short against Organ Mountain.
Roswell High girls varsity
The Lady Coyotes started slowly against Santa Teresa but ended their visit with a final score of 57-13.
“The score was 7-7 in the first quarter,” Lady Coyotes Basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “We didn’t hit very well and missed a lot of shots initially. When we got going, our offense started clicking, played great defense, leading to the win.”
Coach Smith said that their main focus is growing together as a team and getting better. Roswell junior Sarai Morales shared her thoughts on what part of their game against Santa Teresa stood out.
“After halftime, we got to the game, and we started flowing more, better shooting and our defense got way better; everything just improved,” Morales said.
Roswell High boys varsity
The boys lost 74-59 against Organ Mountain on the road. Roswell High boys basketball head coach Dude Burrola said that team did start well against the Knights.
“It was 17-6 in the first quarter, and we just didn’t recover,” Burrola said. “If you take the second, third and fourth quarter, we played pretty even with them, but we couldn’t overcome that first quarter. We got to within 11 in the game in the fourth, and I told the guys that we needed to get to within single digits but we never could. We need to get those little victories to get the big picture and I think we'll get there.”
Roswell senior Ivan Miramontes was not at full strength against the Knights but a few players picked up the slack. Roswell sophomore Rylan Sarrancino had 18 points and junior Steve McCaskill had 13.
Coach Burrola said that the team will reflect on this game to see what they did wrong and learn from it for their next game against Miyamura on Thursday in Rio Rancho.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.