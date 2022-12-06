Roswell's Bryana Castro against Clovis

Roswell sophomore guard Bryana Castro (5) guards a Clovis Wildcats player at home on Feb. 4. Castro is one of many multi-sport athletes that returned to play basketball.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Roswell High girls and boys varsity basketball teams played their first games on the road on Nov. 29 with the Lady Coyotes taking a win against Santa Teresa and the boys falling short against Organ Mountain.

Roswell High girls varsity