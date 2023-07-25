The Bully Boxing Gym held the third annual Bullies Against Bullying Boxing Tournament this past weekend with fighters from all over the southwest competing at the Roswell High School main gym.
The tournament is meant to acknowledge and bring awareness that bullying is a major stressor in children’s lives online and in school. Tasha Esparza of Bully Boxing Gym is one of the organizers of the event and said that kids would come to their gym to train due to bullying.
“We have a bunch of children that come through and say that they are being bullied at school, asking how to defend themselves,” Esparza said. She said that they would teach the kids how to box to give them confidence and teach them to confront their bullies without conflict.
“The best part about this event is having a bunch of gyms bringing awareness to one cause, to support all these kids. Talking to these kids. I just had three calls today on kids wanting to join the gym, not just because of bullying but for the love of the sport.”
Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings had a speech about bullying, both online and in person, before the fight. Saturday’s matches consisted of 30 bouts between 60 boxers, ranging from lightweights to heavyweights. Sunday had an additional 20 bouts.
The tournament started off with the younger contestants and later the older and heavier contestants.
A few highlights from the fights were Team Icon’s Michael Ford’s technical knockout on Santiago Carrilo in the ninth bout. Jesus Dorado of Cardena Boxing knocked out Jacob Simpson with a right hook in the 13th bout. Simpson had to be carried off due to a right foot injury after the fight. Elijah Adams from the Nicks Fight Club knocked down Osvaldo Villa from the House of Pain gym three times in the 20th bout, winning via knockout in the third round.
The event was attended by over 170+ participants including the fighters, coaches and family members of the gyms.
“I would like to thank Roswell High for letting us use their facilities,” Esparza said. “I would like to thank the Bully Boxing board for their support and the USA boxing officials that helped watch over these matches.”