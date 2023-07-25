The Bully Boxing Gym held the third annual Bullies Against Bullying Boxing Tournament this past weekend with fighters from all over the southwest competing at the Roswell High School main gym.

The tournament is meant to acknowledge and bring awareness that bullying is a major stressor in children’s lives online and in school. Tasha Esparza of Bully Boxing Gym is one of the organizers of the event and said that kids would come to their gym to train due to bullying.