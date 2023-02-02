The Roswell High School junior varsity basketball team won the RHS JV Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the RHS Main Gym with a final score of 63-49 against the Artesia Bulldogs.
There were four teams in the tournament. The first game was the Coyotes against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts. The Coyotes took the game 65-33. Roswell sophomore Rylan Sarrancino scored 13 points in the first quarter and ended the game with 18 points. Frankie Anaya put up 12, Gilbert Benitez contributed 10 and sophomore Abey Toscano added eight points.
The second game was between Artesia and Goddard, where the Bulldogs defeated the Rockets 59-51. Artesia’s Jarren Wadkins led the team in scoring with 15 points followed by junior Ricky Armendariz with 12 points. Goddard’s Jarrod Salas scored eight points in the first quarter and ended the night with 22 points. Rocket Bruce Loya contributed 11 points and Berto Chavez put up seven.
For third place, the Colts defeated the Goddard Rockets with a final score of 41-34 in the consolation rounds. Colt’s sophomore shooting guard David Zhuang sank five threes and led the team to score 15 points, followed by sophomore center Torty Kalu-Ulu with 10 points.
Salas scored 10 points in the first quarter for the Rockets and ended the night with 13. Bruce Loya added nine points for Goddard.
Roswell and Artesia scored 30 points each in the first half of the championship round. Roswell had a 24-point third quarter in the second half with 11 points from sophomore Xai Carrasco. Carrasco ended the game with 24 points, followed by Cloud with nine and eight points by Frankie Anaya.
The Roswell JV Basketball has won six games in the season with a record of 6-1. The JV team will face the Clovis Wildcats on Friday at the Roswell High main gym.
