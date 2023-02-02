The Roswell High School junior varsity basketball team won the RHS JV Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the RHS Main Gym with a final score of 63-49 against the Artesia Bulldogs.

There were four teams in the tournament. The first game was the Coyotes against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts. The Coyotes took the game 65-33. Roswell sophomore Rylan Sarrancino scored 13 points in the first quarter and ended the game with 18 points. Frankie Anaya put up 12, Gilbert Benitez contributed 10 and sophomore Abey Toscano added eight points.