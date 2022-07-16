The Roswell Girls Softball Association hosted the United States Specialty Sports Association state softball tournament last weekend at the Charlie McVay Memorial Sports Complex, where 38 travel teams from all over New Mexico and Texas competed in a double-elimination bracket.
“We have teams from the surrounding areas, going as far as Farmington,” USSSA New Mexico Director Julie Rodriguez said. “The local board here is amazing because I live in Hobbs, so they do the leg work for me and this event. All the local stuff like planning, getting the fields ready, and stuff like that. They are, by far, the best I have as far as support.”
In the 12U open, the Lubbock Stars took first place by going undefeated in the tournament with a record of 7-0 and accumulated 405 tournament points. Second place went to the Lady Shockers team from Albuquerque, who went 6-2 and had 306 points. Third place went to NM Prodigy from Artesia, with a record of 5-2 and 267 points.
Lady Storms, a local team, placed fifth in the standings with a record of 4-2-1 and 194 points. The head coach and director of Roswell Girls Softball Association, Steve Aguirre, had a chance to talk about the game they played against the Las Cruces Alpha Select Angels. The game ended in a tie.
“They are a very tough team to battle,” Aguirre said. “You got to always watch how they hit and play defense. Going in tomorrow, we just got to make sure we don’t make mistakes to make those games that close.”
Prior to the game against the Alpha Select Angels, the Lady Storms defeated Lil Lady Softballas from Ruidoso, with a final score of 19-0. Game MVP awards were given to players as well. Lady Storms' MVP winners were Arianny Munoz and Jaydynn Quezada.
In the 10U division, it was the Lady Viperz, coached by Fernando Vaquera, who won the division with a record of 8-1 and 395 points. E13 Athletics from Hobbs took second place with a 5-2 record and 295 points. Third place went to the Texas Reign from El Paso, with a record of 4-2 and 275 points.
Roswell’s local 10U team, the Diamond Queens, placed 7th with a 3-2 record and 182 points. The MVP for the Diamond Queens was Macie Nelson.
For the 8U division, it was Prodigy Softball from Carlsbad that took first place with a record of 6-0 and 405 points. Outkast from Artesia took second with a 6-2 record and 306 points. The Aftershock from Las Cruces took third place, with a record of 4-2 and 275 points.
Local teams New Mexico Spice and Lil Rascals placed seventh and ninth, respectively. The Spice’s record was 1-4 with 145 points; the record was 0-4 for the Lil Rascals with 110 points. MVPs for the New Mexico Spice were Alyson Kau Vasquez and Anelia Mondragon. For the Lil Rascals, it was Mia Apodaca and Ayline Carmona who won MVP.
USSSA will have another state tournament in Midland, Texas on July 22, with five age divisions and 60 signed up to play.
