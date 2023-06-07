The Roswell Invaders split two games against the visiting Tucson Saguaros, taking the second game with a final score of 9-6 on Sunday night at Joe Bauman Park.

The first game was on Saturday and the Invaders took an 8-5 loss against the Saguaros. Tucson got the first run on the Invaders and kept their momentum going throughout by getting one run above the home team.