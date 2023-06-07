The Roswell Invaders split two games against the visiting Tucson Saguaros, taking the second game with a final score of 9-6 on Sunday night at Joe Bauman Park.
The first game was on Saturday and the Invaders took an 8-5 loss against the Saguaros. Tucson got the first run on the Invaders and kept their momentum going throughout by getting one run above the home team.
The Invaders had more hits than the Saguaros but left 11 players on base with 14 total strikeouts.
Two Saguaro batters had two home runs and Tucson pitcher Jaymon Cervantes had nine strikeouts in five innings pitched. For the Invaders, left fielder Robert Morosetti led the team in runs with two, and pitcher Anthony Moore led the team in RBIs. Roswell's pitcher Rene Ramirez had five strikeouts and Anthony Moore added another two.
In the second game, the Invaders took care of business right away with six runs in the bottom of the first, adding in two in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Roswell would hold the Tucson visitors to zero in the first six innings. The Saguaros tried to make a comeback by putting up six total runs in the seventh and the eighth inning, but they couldn't score a run in the ninth inning to push for those extra innings.
Roswell's rookie second baseman Tom Shirai led the team in RBIs with three, followed by rookie outfielder Champ Garner with two. Invader outfielder Seth Schroeder and third baseman Dillan Smith had two runs each. For stolen bases, Dillan Smith and Tom Shirai led the team with each. On defense, Invaders turned in two double plays and starting pitcher Sam Russell had five strikeouts in six innings pitched.
The Invaders will face the Saguaros again during a road stint against Tucson starting Thursday until Saturday. For now, the Invaders are finishing their season-opening homestand against the Austin Weirdos today starting at 7 p.m. The Invaders beat Austin on Monday night, 21-0. A final score from Tuesday’s game was not available by press time.