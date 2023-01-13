The Roswell High School hosted the Ruidoso Duals, wrestling both the Ruidoso Warriors and the Tucumcari Rattlers on Wednesday at the Roswell High School gym, winning against Ruidoso 48-20 for the boys and 30-24 for the girls.

The Roswell junior varsity team wrestled Tucumcari first and the Rattlers took the win with a 48-12 team score. Roswell’s sophomore Luis Tejeda and freshman Davian Gonzales scored 12 points against the tough Tucumcari team. Sophomore Charles Martinito came close to pinning Tucumcari’s William James Turpin but got pinned himself and lost via fall at the end of the third round.