The Roswell High School hosted the Ruidoso Duals, wrestling both the Ruidoso Warriors and the Tucumcari Rattlers on Wednesday at the Roswell High School gym, winning against Ruidoso 48-20 for the boys and 30-24 for the girls.
The Roswell junior varsity team wrestled Tucumcari first and the Rattlers took the win with a 48-12 team score. Roswell’s sophomore Luis Tejeda and freshman Davian Gonzales scored 12 points against the tough Tucumcari team. Sophomore Charles Martinito came close to pinning Tucumcari’s William James Turpin but got pinned himself and lost via fall at the end of the third round.
“When I had him in a head and arm, my feet was too close to his and he just crossed it,” Martinito said.
The Coyotes won the varsity matches against Ruidoso, 48-20.
Martinito wrestled again in the 107-pound weight class but lost against Ruidoso’s Samuel Sanchez to start off the Varsity matches. Martinito said he was gassed during the match and needs to work on his conditioning to prepare for the latter half of the season.
In the 121-pound class, Nathaniel Lujan won against Ruidoso’s Trenton Hall via 11-4 decision.
Lujan said that his experience and determination won him the match against Hall. Lujan had a few takeaways from his match to help him prepare for future ones.
“I need to work on my conditioning and I got to get better at setting up my shots,” Lujan said.
Roswell freshman Antinee Graham lost against Ashdyn Urban by major decision. Roswell sophomore Nehemiah Gedde over Ruidoso Belcher via fall early in the first round.
“Last year I wrestled the same guy, he was a junior and I was a freshman. He slammed me and I ended up losing to him,” Gedde said. “My goal this year is last to the third and beat him by points. Instead, I doubled the slams and beat him by 36 seconds.”
Gedde said his goal this season is to head to state but concluded that he just wants to wrestle.
“I just want to wrestle,” Gedde said. “Between an ankle injury and a concussion, this is the third time I’ve wrestled all season. I’m just looking forward to every opportunity I can get.”
Coyotes senior Kelvin Alarcon won over Ruidoso's Gavon Hall via fall in the third round of the 160. Roswell sophomore Keegan Nichols had the fastest takedown for the boys against Maddox Cantrell, taking him down in 17 seconds. Jesus Leyva won via close decision of 6-5 against Reid Enjady. Ruidoso’s Isaiah Chavez won against Jonathon Hernandez via major decision of 11-2. Roswell’s Ethan Lopez won against Timothy Sanchez via fall in the first round.
The Roswell girls only wrestled three times against Ruidoso. Roswell sophomore Starlena Boardman lost via fall against Shaeli Thorp of Ruidoso and sophomore Helena Surgett lost against Ruidoso's Aileen Salome via fall.
Roswell senior Katelyn Hernandez took down Daniela Lucero in an exhibition match within the first thirty seconds.
“It felt pretty good,” Hernandez said. “I could’ve done better.”
Hernandez said she could not explain what happened when asked about the match. Hernandez said she wants to gain more experience through wrestling for the rest of the season and possibly head to regional tournaments.
For winning against Ruidoso, Roswell keeps the Ruidoso Dual statue for this year’s dual.
“Junior varsity wrestled Tucumcari’s varsity team and that was tough,” Coyotes wrestling head coach Jesse Boggs said. “We didn’t do well against them but it’s a good learning tool for the JV to realize where they need to be to compete at the Varsity level. Our Varsity did fantastic, both boys and girls against Ruidoso. Hats off to coach Urban for making the statue. It’s a great tradition to start, making these duals fun for the fans and the kids. I’m proud of my team and shoutout to Ruidoso and Tucumcari for wrestling hard. I would like to thank Roswell for coming out and supporting us. It means a lot having all these people in the stands.”
Roswell wrestling will head to Ruidoso for the Sierra Blanca Invitational on Saturday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
