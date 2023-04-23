The Roswell High School varsity baseball team lost Friday's district doubleheader against the visiting Carlsbad High School with final scores of 17-5 and 10-2.

The Coyotes stayed within striking distance of the Cavemen in the early half of the first game. When Carlsbad put up one run in the top of the first, Roswell would follow with a run of their own in the bottom. The Cavemen extends their lead to 5-1, the Coyotes matched their runs to make it 5-5.