The Roswell High School varsity baseball team lost Friday's district doubleheader against the visiting Carlsbad High School with final scores of 17-5 and 10-2.
The Coyotes stayed within striking distance of the Cavemen in the early half of the first game. When Carlsbad put up one run in the top of the first, Roswell would follow with a run of their own in the bottom. The Cavemen extends their lead to 5-1, the Coyotes matched their runs to make it 5-5.
Despite Roswell getting the early first out, the Cavemen started to crank the production in the top of the fourth inning. Carlsbad's senior Dylan Salcido got on base with a single and senior pitcher Tristin Thomas followed up with a home run. Roswell began to make more mistakes throughout the fourth inning and the visitors took advantage, putting up seven runs. To make matters worse for Roswell, Carlsbad converted a double play to end the bottom of the fourth.
The Coyotes did not recover after the fourth inning and the Cavemen ended the game in the sixth.
“We need to clean up our errors, that’s the main thing,” Roswell varsity baseball head coach Ernest Lujan said after game 1. “We also need to hit when guys are on base. We left about seven or eight guys in the first few innings, so we have to make sure we get those guys in.”
Carlsbad had the momentum coming into the next game and the Cavemen strung together seven runs in the first three innings. The Coyotes did clean up their errors but went six innings without a run other than senior Ivan Miramontes' two RBI home runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We faced a very tough pitcher, the toughest in the district,” Lujan said. “We never got going when it comes to our sticks, we had a couple of errors, our pitching wasn’t bad at all, but those errors cost us some runs. They had some big hits. If we win two games against Clovis next week, we are district runner-up behind Carlsbad. It’s a big hurt losing all three games in the series, but we are looking forward to the possibility of a district runner-up and doing some first-time things for this team.”
With this loss, the Coyotes are now 2-4 in the district with a 10-13 record for the season. Roswell will face the Clovis Wildcats on Thursday at home before going to Wildcat territory for their final doubleheader of the regular season. If Roswell wins at least two games out of three, the Coyotes will take district runner-up beating Hobbs for the second spot. Getting district runner-up can also give Roswell a chance for a spot in the state tournament.