The Roswell Martians at Amarillo

The Roswell Martians stand on the field after winning their first tournament of the season, the Back-to-School Bash, on Aug. 26 in Amarillo, Texas. Top row, from left: Rene Otero, Victor Quintana, Miguel Barrientos Sr., Edwin Melendez and Ruben Aguirre. Bottom row, from left: Anthony Otero, Gage Bilberry, Rubén Aguirre, Max Aguilar, Xavier Jasso, Miguel Barrientos Jr.,Leo Aguilar, Víctor Quintana, Agustín Serrano, Luke Ashby and Julian Melendez.

 Miguel Barrientos Sr. Photo

The Roswell Martians 9U travel baseball team won their first tournament of the season in Amarillo, Texas on Aug. 26, beating the Amarillo Legends in the championship round.