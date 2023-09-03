The Roswell Martians 9U travel baseball team won their first tournament of the season in Amarillo, Texas on Aug. 26, beating the Amarillo Legends in the championship round.
Roswell Martians 9U win Back-to-School Bash tournament in Amarillo
Blynn Beltran
