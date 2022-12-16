Roswell High School senior midfielder Arlette Montanez committed and signed to play soccer for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs on Wednesday at the Roswell High School Little Theater.
Friends and family attended the event, including Roswell High School administrators and her coaches. University of the Southwest soccer head coach Edgar Negrete was in attendance and said he first saw Montanez during a game against Hobbs High School.
“We’ve already been hearing stuff about Arlette,” Negrete said. “One thing that caught our eyes is that she scored two goals right off the bat. She was very effective. She has speed, height and she is humble on the field. You can see how she asks for the ball and gets after it. That’s the killer instinct we asked for our forwards.”
The strength of the program and the welcoming team attracted Montanez to the USW. Montanez said she wants to pursue nursing as a major in the USW program.
“It’s also close to home, making it easy for my parents to watch the games we play at home,” Montanez said. “From there, I can just learn a lot and play.”
Roswell High varsity girls soccer head coach Urbano Sosa said he is excited for Montanez and thinks she is an excellent addition to the USW program.
“I’m very proud of her,” Sosa said. “I told the other coaches about the improvements she made just last year as a junior to this year. She’s one of the most valuable players on our team, and she does a little bit of everything. The University of the Southwest is blessed to have her in their program.”
Bryana Castro, Roswell’s sophomore forward and teammate of Montanez, said she would miss having her as one of the team's leaders.
“It’s so sad to see her go, but it’s amazing to see her move on to better opportunities,” Castro said. “She has an amazing attitude and always brings people up when they are down. She loves to goof around and bring our spirits up. Everyone should have somebody like Arlette.”
Montanez’s mom, Griselda, said she was proud of her daughter’s achievements but was sad that she would be away from home. Montanez’s brother, Irving Montanez, shares the same sentiments as their mother.
“I may not express it a lot, but I’m proud of her,” Irving Montanez said. “She always looks up to me, and I always tell her to look farther. Don’t settle; there are always better things out there, and keep going. It’s easier than you think it is as long as you keep going.”
For now, coach Negrete advised Montanez to enjoy her time in high school and make the most of it.
“Finish your senior year. Enjoy it,” coach Negrete said. “Don’t worry too much about Southwest right now. Enjoy your time in Roswell, and enjoy being a senior. We already have her as part of our family, so I want to let her know that we will welcome her with open arms. She doesn’t need to be stressed or worried about us right now; she just needs to focus on high school and enjoy it with her friends because these are the memories you live for.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
