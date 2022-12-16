Roswell senior midfielder Arlette Montanez signs to play soccer for the University of the Southwest

Roswell High senior midfielder Arlette Montanez signs to play soccer for the University of the Southwest on Wednesday at the Roswell High School Little Theater. Along with Arlette is her father, Irving; her mother, Griselda; and her brother, Irving Montanez Jr.

 Shawn Naranjo Photo

Roswell High School senior midfielder Arlette Montanez committed and signed to play soccer for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs on Wednesday at the Roswell High School Little Theater.

Friends and family attended the event, including Roswell High School administrators and her coaches. University of the Southwest soccer head coach Edgar Negrete was in attendance and said he first saw Montanez during a game against Hobbs High School.