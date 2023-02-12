The Roswell High School boys varsity basketball team lost to the Carlsbad Cavemen on Friday 46-43 at the Roswell High main gym.
“I thought we came out well,” Coyotes varsity head coach Dude Burrola said. “We were leading most of the game and in the fourth quarter they got the lead on us.”
Roswell missed four shots that could have put them above the Cavemen but missed the opportunities in the fourth quarter. Despite the low-scoring game, Coach Burrola said that their defense played a major role in keeping Carlsbad within reach.
“I thought our defense solid all night long,” Burrola said. “We had a little trouble with our size and rebounding inside but overall, we did a good job on playing defense. Our offense was decent, I know we didn’t score a lot of points but when you have as good a team as Carlsbad and give yourself a chance to win, that’s what you want.”
Coach Burrola said they will take this game and learn from it for the seasons ahead.
“We’re not writing this season off, I still think we got a chance,” Burrola said. “I think that the lessons from games like this will carry off to summer and next year to get these guys the experience, especially the younger guys. We only have a few seniors graduating so we are getting almost everybody back.”
The Roswell High boys basketball team currently stands at 12-12 for the season with an 0-4 record in district. They will be traveling next week to play Hobbs on Tuesday and Clovis the following Friday.
"That's probably one of the better games we played and for it to end the way it did was unfortunate," Burrola said. "I was proud of the kids for the way they played. It could've been a lot worse and thankfully it wasn't. We'll just have to see what the people at NMAA will put this down as."
