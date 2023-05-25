Christopher Enrique Vega with several RISD and mentors

Roswell native and New Mexico Military Institute's Christopher Enrique Vega signs to the United States Military Academy of West Point, New York, on Tuesday at the Roswell High School little theater. From left to right: Grace Community Church pastor Chris VanDyke, Roswell Independent School District Board Member James Edwards, Roswell High School Principal Pilar Carrasco, Christopher Enrique Vega, stepfather Sammy Marquez, Roswell High School assistant principal Art Sandoval, Lt. Col. Ted Smith and Capt. Joseph Bellicini.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Roswell native and New Mexico Military Institute senior track athlete Christopher Enrique Vega signed on to run track and attend the United States Military Academy West Point in New York on Tuesday at the Roswell High School little theater.

Vega started the event with a speech, thanking everyone who guided his journey from his time in Roswell High, the Institute and the town of Roswell. He stayed with the Institute until his junior year and transferred to Roswell High for his senior. Vega is involved in track, football and is a Future Farmers of America member.