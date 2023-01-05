The Roswell High School varsity basketball team took down the visiting Lovington Wildcats on Tuesday at the Roswell High School Gym with a final score of 87-61.
Before the varsity game, Roswell Junior Varsity defeated Lovington JV with a final score of 64-43, netting their first win of the season.
In the varsity game, the Coyotes started slowly against the Wildcats, ending the first half behind by two points against the visitors. Roswell responded with a combined 57 points in the second half of the ballgame, while limiting Lovington to under 30 points in the second half.
Roswell High varsity head coach Dude Burrola said he wished he knew the answer to their scoring outburst in the second half.
“We did that in the Kirtland Central game, where we scored 40,” Burrola said. “The first time we played Lovington, we scored over 50 in the second half. So, to score like we did yesterday and get 57, I wish we did that in the first half.”
Burrola emphasized that the team needs to score early and put the game away as soon as possible. He also said that the team made some changes to their defense.
“We changed up our defense,” Burrola said. “We still play man defense but we found a better way to teach the kids, and that’s where the coaching aspect comes in. We expect these guys to know what they are doing and we just break down in more detail our rotations and closeouts. There are still a few breakdowns but we’ve been in way better positions when we’re on defense. “Switching to this defense last night really helped us and get us ready for district..”
Burrola said that the new defensive scheme is based on things they picked up from different programs in and out of the state.
With the win against Lovington, Roswell High has won four games in a row and has a record of 8-6. The Coyotes play two Las Cruces teams at home, Mayfield on Friday and Centennial on Saturday. Next week, Roswell’s five-game road trip will start Jan. 10 with their rival, the Goddard Rockets.
