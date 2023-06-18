Local athletes at the podium of the 2023 USA Pentathlon National Championships in Colorado

Roswell Pentathlon Club members at the podium of the 2023 USA Pentathlon National Championships and Rocky Mountain State Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Above, from left to right: Allison Christensen-Adajar, Caleb Allen, Arianna Christensen-Adajar, Alexander Christensen-Adajar, Tessa Walker, Jonah Pinon, Mary Kathryn Olvera and coach Nathan Schrimsher. Not pictured: Coach Jan Olesinski.

 Cinda Olvera Photo

Roswell Pentathlon Club members are bringing home gold medals from the 2023 USA Pentathlon National Championships and Rocky Mountain State Games that took place this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jonah Pinon won first in the Men U19, Mary Kathryn Olvera won first in the Women U19 and Tessa Walker won at the Junior Women's division. Walker has been competing with the Roswell Pentathlon Club since she was a sixth grader.