Roswell Pentathlon Club members are bringing home gold medals from the 2023 USA Pentathlon National Championships and Rocky Mountain State Games that took place this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jonah Pinon won first in the Men U19, Mary Kathryn Olvera won first in the Women U19 and Tessa Walker won at the Junior Women's division. Walker has been competing with the Roswell Pentathlon Club since she was a sixth grader.
“It was an OK competition for me,” Walker said. “I’ve done better in other competitions. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t great. I like competing because we have different people that we go up against. It was different having the fifth sport because I’m used to doing four but it was fun. I definitely need more practice at it, but I’m excited to continue and see how I do later on.”
For the Youth Nationals, Alexander Christensen-Adajar won first at the Men U13 division, Allison Christensen-Adajar won first at the Women U13 and Arianna Christensen-Adajar won first at the Women U15 division. Caleb Allen also placed sixth in the Senior Men's division.
One of the youth competitors, Arianna Christensen-Adajar in the Women U15, said it was difficult since the change but did better than she hoped. Arianna said she hasn’t quite got her fencing techniques down and hopes to refine it during practice.
The modern pentathlon comprises five events: swimming, running, fencing, shooting and horseback riding. In 2020, horseback riding was replaced by obstacle course racing, according to former Olympian and now pentathlon coach Nathan Schrimsher.
On June 13, the Roswell Pentathlon Club competed in the obstacle course racing and the event is something they have never done before, according to Olvera. The team also did fencing on the same day. The next day's events were swimming and combination run and laser shooting. The high altitude also challenges the athletes in these events.
“It was exciting, new and definitely something we need to work on,” Olvera said. “I did better than I expected. I was able to get through all the obstacles.”
Schrimsher and his former coach, Roswell Pentathlon Club and New Mexico Military Institute coach Jan Olesinski, now work together to train the athletes in this year-round sport. The group trains at NMMI’s Godfrey Athletic Center.
“As far as training is involved, there are a lot of hours spent here at the gym and at the pool, learning,” Schrimsger said. “All the kids got on the podium, our group from Roswell all got first-place finishes. It was great to see that. I grew up here in Roswell and trained when I was their age under coach Olesinski. Now, I’m coaching and seeing the next generation of kids come up is cool to see.”