The Roswell and Goddard varsity boys soccer teams placed second and third, respectively, in the Coyote Classic Invitational tournament Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes had a rematch against the New Mexico Military Institute Colts in their first game and took the victory in a 4-2 shootout after regulation ended in a tie.
"They're always tough games because John (Barbour) and I know each other well," Roswell head coach David Sifuentes said. "They are always close games because we know each other's tactics, but they're always fun games. The boys played one of the best games I've seen as far as collective. We couldn't finish but our passing improved, our position improved, and we eventually went into overtime and won it at PKs."
The Rockets’ first game was against Organ Mountain, one of the best teams in 5A, and they held the Knights to one goal but could not take advantage of their shot-at-goal opportunities.
"Hats off to Organ Mountain. They are a well-coached team, very disciplined, and they take their soccer seriously," Rockets head coach Carlton Gillette said. "Organ Mountain being a bigger school, we came out a little nervous. Within the first minute and a half, they scored the goal. Shortly after that, we regrouped and for 78 minutes and 30 seconds we played Goddard Rockets soccer. The boys played well. We were one of the teams that they only scored one goal against, so that let us know where we were at and how well we played once we settled down."
Both games were delayed close to their conclusion due to possible heavy rain and lighting.
After their game against Organ Mountain, Goddard faced the NMMI Colts and won 5-0 in a bid for third place. In the championship game, Roswell lost against Organ Mountain with a final score of 6-0.
After the Coyote Classic Invitational, Roswell is now 5-3 on the season and Goddard is at 6-3.
The upcoming home game for the Coyotes will be Rio Rancho Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex. For Goddard, they faced Carlsbad Tuesday at home and will face the Colts again on Sept. 13 at home. Results from the Goddard versus Carlsbad game will be in the next edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
