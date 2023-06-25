Sebastian Mendoza on his visit to Ottawa University

Roswell senior Sebastian Mendoza signs with Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona, to play football and pursue civil engineering.

 Rosalba Mendoza Photo

Roswell senior slotback Sebastian Mendoza recently signed his letter of intent to play for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.

Ottawa University is a private Baptist college with its main campus in Ottawa, Kansas, about 60 miles southwest of Kansas City. In 2017, the university opened a second residential campus in Surprise, about 30 miles northwest of Phoenix, and is referred to as OUAZ.