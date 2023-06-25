Roswell senior slotback Sebastian Mendoza recently signed his letter of intent to play for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
Ottawa University is a private Baptist college with its main campus in Ottawa, Kansas, about 60 miles southwest of Kansas City. In 2017, the university opened a second residential campus in Surprise, about 30 miles northwest of Phoenix, and is referred to as OUAZ.
Mendoza plans to use his scholarship to pursue civil engineering while playing for the OUAZ football team, which competes in NAIA in the Sooner Athletic Conference. He hopes to have a career in football and contribute to the team in any way he can.
“I'm expecting to go and play, hopefully, do great things, and continue my academic career,” Mendoza said. “I would like to thank all of those who mentored me and everyone that got me to this point. I'm very grateful for it and I thank every single one of them.”
Roswell High School Assistant Principal and mother Rosalba Mendoza advised her son to follow his dreams.
“I want him to keep up on his academic journey. He graduated with honors so I know he is a smart and bright individual,” Rosalba Mendoza said. “I want him to finish college and football. This university is allowing him to do both, and by all means, go for it and don't stop. As a mother, you want him close to you but I'm happy that he's following his dream to play at the next level.”
Rosalba said that she and her husband, Joe Mendoza, have been involved with Sebastian's athletic journey from the sidelines and training-wise. Joe Mendoza had coached his son throughout his development.
“The only thing I could say is to keep working,” Mr. Mendoza said. “You can't stop. Whether it is school, football or life. You have to keep working. We're very proud of him.”