The Roswell High School girls basketball team took their first loss at home against the visiting Alamogordo Tigers on Friday at the Roswell High School gym with a final score of 37-29.
Alamogordo dominated early in the first half, holding the Lady Coyotes to eight points by the end of the second quarter and putting up 18 points.
Roswell’s biggest issue is their missed open opportunities against Alamogordo. Roswell missed wide-open to lightly contested jumpers and layups. Roswell also struggled from the three-point line. Junior Myela Velasco and freshman Adamaris Vasquez were the only two Coyotes that made a three-pointer.
Roswell senior guard Daci Smith said they missed the shooting that comes from two of their starters to jumpstart their offense.
The Lady Coyotes also struggled to sink free throws in the second quarter, missing three of their four chances.
Despite Roswell’s offensive woes, the Lady Coyotes played well defensively, utilizing their double teams and press defense to induce some wild shots and turnovers from the Tigers. In the second half, Roswell kept their much taller opponents in the perimeter and stopped their drives as much as possible.
“We just had trouble making a basket tonight,” Roswell girls basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “We got everything we wanted time and time again; we just had trouble finishing layups and making shots. That’s atypical for our team.”
In the last game, the Roswell High girls lit up the Gadsden Panthers at home with five three-pointers, three of which came from sophomore guard Bryana Castro who scored 15 points.
With the loss, the Lady Coyotes are 2-1 on the season and are scheduled for home games against Lovington on Monday and Goddard on Dec. 15.
