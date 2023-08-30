Roswell soccer beats Artesia in overtime

The Roswell High School varsity boys soccer team defeated the visiting Artesia High School at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex on Tuesday with a final score of 1-0. Above: Roswell junior Raul Gonzalez (22) and the Roswell varsity boys soccer team after winning in overtime against the visiting Artesia Bulldogs. Gonzalez broke free from Artesia's Zane Baize to score the winning goal.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

