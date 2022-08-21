The Roswell High School varsity soccer team won against Goddard High School in their season opener Thursday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex. The final score was 4-2.
“I think this team since last season is very resilient, they fight ‘til the end,” Roswell head coach David Sifuentes said. “We were down the entire game until the end of the second half. They were behind on the scoreboard until we got our third. That is the one thing I’m very proud of. They never give up and fight until the end.”
Both teams were neck-and-neck in the first half. Goddard junior forward Oscar Varela made a goal early but Roswell High’s sophomore forward Ferrel “J.R.” Garcia came back with a goal of his own, leaving the first half with a score of 1-1.
In the second half, Goddard jumped to a 2-1 lead thanks to Varela after a long defensive display from both the RHS and GHS goalkeepers. Garcia was the one to even things up for Roswell and senior forward Ayden Monroy shot the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2.
“It feels good just knowing that I helped the team to get the dub, being able to lift us up, and keep our heads up when we were going back-and-forth on goals,” Garcia said.
With about five minutes to go in the second half, senior Josue Alva plunged the 4-2 dagger in to take the win for the Coyotes.
“As opposed to our first game last year, we’ve come a long way,” Goddard High School head coach Carlton Gillette said. “We played with poise. We played with pride. There are a couple of things that might have cost us this game but overall, they played really well.”
