The Roswell High School varsity soccer team won against Goddard High School in their season opener Thursday at the Goddard High School Sports Complex. The final score was 4-2. 

“I think this team since last season is very resilient, they fight ‘til the end,” Roswell head coach David Sifuentes said. “We were down the entire game until the end of the second half. They were behind on the scoreboard until we got our third. That is the one thing I’m very proud of. They never give up and fight until the end.”