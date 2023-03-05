The Roswell High School varsity softball team lost their first home game of the season on Thursday night against Piedra Vista with a final score of 18-0 at the RHS softball field.
“We have to put it together,” Lady Coyote softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “We have a lot of growing to do, learn how to gel together, and put two and two together.”
The game was delayed due to weather constraints. The cold wind affected Roswell’s junior pitcher Sarai Morales, resulting in several walks that allowed Piedra Vista to string together high-scoring innings. Morales was relieved by the sophomore pitcher and third base Yadira Aragon, but the switch did not change the fate of the Lady Coyotes.
In addition to a frozen defense, Roswell had a quiet night in the batters' box with a few hits and only a few players got on base. The game ended at the end of the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
“I hope we change our mentality on how we play in the cold,” Lady Coyote senior left field Jazmen Lucero said. “Being in the cold is more of a mental game. We have to stay up and stay warm. Yeah, our pitchers were cold but they are used to working. I hope we put the bat on the ball and get more runs on the board against Portales.”
The Lady Coyotes will face the Portales Lady Rams at the RHS softball field on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. then travel to El Paso, Texas, to face Mountain View High School.
