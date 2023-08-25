The Roswell Special Olympics participated in the Four Corners Invitational in Farmington this past weekend to take home several medals across golf, softball, and swimming.
Last Friday, Roswell competed in golf with eight teams with an athlete and a unified partner on each. The golf teams took two golds, three silver and three bronze medals.
On Saturday, the Roswell Special Olympics had two teams in the softball tournament at Farmington’s Ricketts Park and came home with a gold and a bronze medal.
Earlier that Saturday, athlete Addie Holman participated in her first Special Olympics and swam for Artesia’s Pecos Valley Team because Roswell Special Olympics does not have a swimming coach. Holman brought home two bronze medals in the 50-meter and the 100-meter freestyle.
In preparation for the Four Corners Invitational, the Roswell Special Olympics trained in softball and golf for 10 weeks, at least thrice a week. The team also organized and held the Area 4 softball tournament that had teams from Carlsbad, Clovis and Artesia competing in the event.
The Roswell Special Olympics would like to thank the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course for allowing them to practice in their course and the Lions Hondo Little League for using their fields for practice and hosting six teams for the Area 4 softball tournament.
“Now that they are finished with softball, golf and swimming, they will dive right into training for the following games including bowling and a new sport to Special Olympics being cornhole,” Roswell Special Olympics Director Perry McCreary said. “There is a lot of excitement around these two sports and they are looking forward to trying something new!”