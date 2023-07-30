The Roswell Special Olympics hosted a softball tournament with four other Special Olympics teams participating in the games on Saturday at the Lions Hondo Little League Park.

Each participating Special Olympics teams have two teams, each with organizations coming from Roswell, Clovis, Pecos Valley Team of Artesia, and Carlsbad. The tournament is organized by Roswell Special Olympics District Director Perry McCreary with help from his volunteers and the Lions Hondo Little League organization. LHLL President Josh Torres and his team also assisted in announcing winners and called games for the duration of the tournament.