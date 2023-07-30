The Roswell Special Olympics hosted a softball tournament with four other Special Olympics teams participating in the games on Saturday at the Lions Hondo Little League Park.
Each participating Special Olympics teams have two teams, each with organizations coming from Roswell, Clovis, Pecos Valley Team of Artesia, and Carlsbad. The tournament is organized by Roswell Special Olympics District Director Perry McCreary with help from his volunteers and the Lions Hondo Little League organization. LHLL President Josh Torres and his team also assisted in announcing winners and called games for the duration of the tournament.
Except for a few blowouts, the games were competitive, with a few going back and forth. In a close game, Artesia’s second Storm Chaser team took down the Carlsbad Thunder Special Olympics team. The Carlsbad team led the game in the second inning at 9-6 but Artesia’s second team lived up to their name and chased down the Thunders, overtaking them in the third inning with a final score of 12-11.
“We go to this area tournament to figure our strengths are, weaknesses, and what we need to improve on,” Pecos Valley Special Olympics Head of Delegation Joyce Munoz said. “We want to be ready to go to Farmington for the state games.”
This tournament is meant for the Special Olympics team to have competition before going into more significant Special Olympics events like the Four Corners Invitational in Farmington. Sadly, according to Clovis Special Olympics Coordinator Gary Jones, the Clovis team will not make it to the Four Corners Invitational due to cost.
“There are several reasons: the cost and the distance,” Jones said. “Some of our athletes just aren’t able to travel that far. We are hoping someday to be able to go and I think it will be a lot of fun.”
The Roswell teams played well against the Artesia’s teams with a 12-0 and a 15-3 victory in the first games. The Roswell second team also had a 21-4 win over the Clovis team in the second round. Local talent Rhett Stokes from the New Mexico Military Institute Bronco Baseball program also volunteered to play with the Roswell team. All of the Special Olympic organizations thanked their respective sponsors that helped them.
“We had a great turnout,” McCreary said. “We had two fewer teams than we expected but six teams showed up for the tournament. I want to thank Lions Hondo for putting it on, hosting us, and doing a fantastic job. They provided the fields, the umpires, the concession and everything. It looks like everybody is having a good time.”
The Roswell Special Olympics would like to thank Farmers Country Market, Albertsons and Walmart for providing them with provisions for the tournament. The Roswell Special Olympics’ next major event will be the Four Corners Invitational in Farmington, Aug. 18-19.